Home > Entertainment > Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: From The Pitt To One Battle After Another, Biggest Wins Revealed

Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: From The Pitt To One Battle After Another, Biggest Wins Revealed

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 set the tone for awards season as One Battle After Another swept major film honours. Nikki Glaser hosted a lively night at Beverly Hilton, celebrating bold cinema, standout TV wins like The Pitt, and surprise music victories.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the event featuring the high-voltage Nikki Glaser as the master of ceremonies and transmitted in real time by CBS and Paramount+, have already taken the lead for the rest of the 2026 awards season.

The evening was a mixture of the classic and the new, celebrating the time when various kinds of narrating became the main focus. There was laughter and good humor in the air at the Beverly Hilton during the riotous battle of One Battle After Another and the strong emotional scenes of Sentimental Value, which made the venue feel simultaneously very loud and very merry.

The year 2026 turned out to be the one with significant box office returns and critical acclaim for unusual works, and the Golden Globe night helped to confirm that the most brilliant among the stars still have the power to be unexpected.

Cinematic Triumphs and Narrative Dominance

The awards were largely claimed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, which, apart from its nine nominations, took home the major awards like Best Director and Best Screenplay for Anderson himself.

Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Female Actor category, which was one of the emotional highs for the movie. Stellan Skarsgård, on the other hand, was the one who won the Best Supporting Male Actor award for his performance in the heart-wrenching drama Sentimental Value.

In a scenario where the directors were awarded for their artistic freedom in making films, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was given the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, which not only proved that in the current entertainment era, vast commercial success can coexist with critical horror-action but also vice versa.

Television Excellence and Musical Breakthroughs

The television awards showcased a year of winners and hits in the meta-comedy genre, with Jean Smart being the main contender who conquered by winning the Best Female Actor award for Hacks.

The total winner by the newbie on the block, Seth Rogen’s The Studio, was that Rogen himself got the Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series award. In the drama sector, Noah Wyle took the trophy home for The Pitt, but the 16-year-old Owen Cooper was the real star of the night, winning the Best Supporting Male Actor award for his spine-chilling performance in Adolescence among the other actors.

K-Pop Demon Hunters, an animated Netflix music sensation, made a record of sorts, and its song Golden won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, thus pulling off an utterly unexpected upset by defeating the music industry giants.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS