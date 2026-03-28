Happy Raj OTT Release Date Announced: GV Prakash, Abbas Starrer Ready To Stream Online, Here’s When And Where To Watch After Theatrical Run

The romantic comedy-drama Happy Raj, featuring the multi-talented GV Prakash Kumar and marking the much-anticipated return of veteran actor Abbas, has officially made its way to the big screen.

The film, which debut director Maria Raja Elanchezian directs, has won audience approval through its authentic demonstration of father-son relationships and its unusual depiction of city and countryside conflicts.

The digital release date of the family film has become a major topic of discussion among fans who want to know when they can watch the movie from their homes because the movie has begun its successful run in theaters.

Amazon Prime Video OTT Rights

The global company Amazon Prime Video has obtained the post-theatrical streaming rights for this Tamil film. According to industry sources, the platform purchased the digital rights at a fair market value, which will enable the film to be shown to viewers around the world.

The film reached theaters in both Tamil and Telugu languages, while the digital release will include various language options and subtitle tracks to meet the needs of streaming service subscribers.

This partnership demonstrates how South Indian content that boosts viewer happiness has become popular with customers who shop at online digital stores.

Expected Digital Premiere Timeline

The Happy Raj OTT release date is expected to take place between the last week of April 2026 and the first week of May 2026 according to standard industry window times, which separate cinema halls from digital screens.

Theatrical distribution of Tamil films lasts four weeks before their digital streaming begins. The production team will extend their theatrical distribution period because audiences in Bengaluru and Chennai show positive reactions after watching their film.

The official streaming date announcement will happen after the initial box-office performance of the film reaches its stable point.

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