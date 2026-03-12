LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hari Murali's Cause Of Death: 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor Known For 'Rasikan' and 'Annan Thambi' Dies Due To…

Hari Murali passed away at the age of 27. According to reports, the young actor was found dead at his residence in Annoor, Payyannur.

Harimurali (Photo:X)
Harimurali (Photo:X)

March 12, 2026 13:26:37 IST

Malayalam actor Hari Murali, who began his career as a child artist in films and television, has passed away at the age of 27. According to reports, the young actor was found dead at his residence in Annoor, Payyannur.

Reports state that his body was later taken to a private hospital in Payyannur, though the exact circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been publicly confirmed.

Hari Murali came from a family deeply connected to theatre and cinema. He was the son of theatre and film actor K. U. Murali, popularly known as Payyannur Murali, who has been active in the theatre scene for nearly three decades. Hari’s mother is Prasanna, and he is survived by his brother Sreemurali. Actor Ganapathi S. Poduval, known for his role in the film Manjummel Boys, is reportedly a relative of Hari Murali.

Additionally, actor Babu Annoor—who portrayed the father of Fahadh Faasil’s character in the film Oru Indian Pranayakatha—is the brother of Hari’s father.

Hari Murali entered the world of acting through television serials. Director A. M. Naseer reportedly gave him a small role in a serial when he was just four and a half years old.

He made his film debut in Rasikan, starring Dileep. Although the film did not perform well at the box office, his performance received positive feedback from audiences. After that, he appeared in several Malayalam films including Annan Thambi, directed by Anwar Rasheed, as well as Madampi, Don, Pattanathil Bhootham, and Ulakham Chuttum Valiban.

In total, he appeared in around 10–15 films during his childhood. After spending several years in front of the camera, Hari gradually stepped away from acting to focus on his studies.

He later completed a BSc in Visual Effects and Animation from Bengaluru and, after finishing his education, began working as a graphic designer in Ernakulam.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Hari Murali’s Cause Of Death: 27-Year-Old Malayalam Actor Known For ‘Rasikan’ and ‘Annan Thambi’ Dies Due To…

QUICK LINKS