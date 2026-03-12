LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Actor Hari Murali Found Dead At Home; Sudden Passing Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Questions Rise Over The Tragic Incident

Young Malayalam actor Hari Murali, 27, was found dead at his home in Payyanur on March 12, 2026. Known for nearly 50 films as a child actor, he later worked as a VFX artist and film technician. His sudden death has left the Malayalam film industry in shock.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 12, 2026 12:06:49 IST

The sudden and unexpected death of young actor Hari Murali has caused the Malayalam film community to enter a period of intense grief. The 27-year-old died on March 12 2026 at his residence located in Payyanur Kannur. Hari Murali became known to audiences mainly because of his strong performance as a child actor whereas he later changed his career to work in film production as a technical expert. The local police have started their first inquiry into his death but initial findings indicate that he passed away peacefully after living a life that used to attract attention from the movie industry.

This Is A Developing Story…

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:06 PM IST
