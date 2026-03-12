Actor Hari Murali Found Dead At Home; Sudden Passing Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Questions Rise Over The Tragic Incident

The sudden and unexpected death of young actor Hari Murali has caused the Malayalam film community to enter a period of intense grief. The 27-year-old died on March 12 2026 at his residence located in Payyanur Kannur. Hari Murali became known to audiences mainly because of his strong performance as a child actor whereas he later changed his career to work in film production as a technical expert. The local police have started their first inquiry into his death but initial findings indicate that he passed away peacefully after living a life that used to attract attention from the movie industry.

