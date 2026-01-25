Has RJ Mahvash Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram After A Rift? Fans Decode Her Cryptic Social Media Post

The recent Instagram activity of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal led to renewed public interest in their alleged personal relationship issues. Mahvash’s decision to unfollow Chahal on Friday caused people to believe that there existed some relationship problems between the two. Mahvash used social media to post mysterious content which made people even more interested in her activities.

What Did RJ Mahvash Say?

Her Instagram Story included a brief car video which she described with the words ‘90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life’, which suggested she was doing personal exploration or life changes. She posted another peaceful picture which she called ‘Sending some peace your way’ and people saw it as a hidden message about her mental state.

Has RJ Mahvash Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram?

The unfollowing and subsequent posts drew widespread attention because both Mahvash and Chahal have been associated in the public eye for months amid dating rumours Their alleged link first gained traction after Chahal’s high profile divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma when Mahvash was frequently seen supporting him at cricket matches and in social settings. The two stars maintained their friendship when they appeared together in public but fans and media assumed they were dating. The recent developments, however, have reignited the conversation about their relationship dynamics.

Any Official Statement From Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash?

Neither Mahvash nor Chahal has publicly addressed the unfollowing while both remain silent about their social media activities which they have not explained. Fans have been quick to share theories and decode the cryptic posts which they interpret in various ways while entertainment circles continue to watch for any further updates. The lack of an official statement leaves room for continued speculation as audiences wait to see if either personality will respond to the rumours swirling online.

