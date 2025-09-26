LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "He did so much for people" Zubeen Garg's Co-Musician Reflects on Singer's Benevolence as Fans Pay Tribute

Fans continue to visit late singer Zubeen Garg’s residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara, offering flowers and prayers after his passing in Singapore earlier this month. His funeral was held with state honours on September 23. Close associates recall his generosity, including donations for education and cultural initiatives. Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe his tragic death, with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pledging full support and potential CBI involvement.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 15:04:04 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 26 (ANI): Fans of late singer Zubeen Garg continue to visit his residence in Kahilipara in the Assamese city Guwahati, turning it into a moment of quiet remembrance after his tragic demise earlier this month

Garg passed away in Singapore after a “drowning” incident. His mortal remains were flown back to Delhi and then transported to Guwahati in a special flight. Zubeen’s final rites were carried out on September 23 with state honours.

Post his funeral as the singer’s widow, Garima Saikia Garg and other family members engage in performing the post-funeral rituals, fans continue to make regular visits to his residence.

Carrying with them flowers and tearful prayers, fans seem to be grabbing at the their last chance to connect with their beloved artist, who once defined an era of Assamese music.

Meanwhile, musician Raja Boruah, who had been associated with the late singer since 1989, spoke about his warmth, artistry, and dreams to promote music in Assam.

“He was a virtuous soul. There was a divine presence in him. He did so much for so many people, but never told anyone. People have now come forward and revealed how he helped them with treatment and education. His main motive was to work hard and help others. It is now our duty to carry his legacy forward,” Boruah told ANI.

The musician recalled an incident when Garg made a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the renovation of a school that was damaged in a storm. “He wanted to open a music institute in Assam. Talks are being held in this regard. Let’s see how this works. There are many such plans, and we don’t know them all,” Boruah said.

The musician also spoke about the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg and added, “We want justice. We believe in the law and the government.”

Earlier, the Assam Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the “suspicious” and “tragic” demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his complete support to the investigation, adding that he is ready to transfer the case to the CBI if necessary. (ANI)

Source The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamAssam cultural iconAssam PoliceAssam Police SITAssamese music legendAssamese singer tributeCBI probeentertainment newsgarima-saikia-gargGuwahati newsHimanta Biswa SarmaKahilipara Guwahatipost-funeral ritualsraja-boruahremembrancesingaporeZubeen Garg

