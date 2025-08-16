LIVE TV
Hollywood Star Dan Ziskie Passes Away At 80, From House Of Cards To NYC Streets: Legacy Unveiled

Hollywood's Dan Ziskie, the sneaky Vice President Jim Matthews in House of Cards, has sent Hollywood in shock by his death at the age of 80. An actor, photographer and man with a multifaceted career, his legacy will remain alive!

Dan Ziskie, House of Cards Star, Dies at 80
Dan Ziskie, House of Cards Star, Dies at 80

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 18:15:21 IST

Dan Ziskie known as Vice President Jim Matthews in House of Cards, passed away at the age of 80 on July 21, 2025. Although the beloved actor is not with us anymore but he has left a legacy behind in cinema. The cause of death was inclusive of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and which was later announced by his family members in an obituary published on Legacy.com.

Dan Ziskie: An Iconic Acting Career

Born on August 13, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, Ziskie’s road to stardom began at the University of Michigan with graduation in English with a Bachelor of Arts. He then joined Chicago’s Second City comedy troupe, where he practiced his craft together with such greats as John Belushi.

The forty-year span in cimena was great for Ziskie, who created several memorable characters, including C.J. Liguori in HBO’s Treme and Vice President Jim Matthews in House of Cards (2013-2017). Listed among Ziskie’s other films are Adventures in Babysitting (1987), Synecdoche, New York (2008), and Concussion (2015), in which he portrayed NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue. This list of credit only heightens Ziskie’s versatility with the Broadway appearances.

Ziskie’s Passion for Photography

Beyond acting, Ziskie was a gifted street photographer, capturing the essence of New York City. The 2017 photobook collection titled Cloud Chamber includes his best images taken between 2013 and 2016 and reflects his discernible eye for the human moment.

His collection, shared via danziskie.com, revealed his deep connection to the rhythm and energy of the city just like capturing breathing life into artificial-on-screen characters. This creative outlet emphasized his multifaceted artistry, making him further likable by fans and peers alike.

A Cherished Family Man

Ziskie, who never married, was attached to his family more so to his brother David, sister-in-law Cynthia, and nephews Jesse, Brett, and Austin. The family indicated that he had been a “keen observer of life” and one whose love for storytelling went beyond the screen.

Survived by extended family, Ziskie’s legacy lives through his art and the love he shared. His memorial service is planned for New York City to celebrate his exceptional life.

Also Read: Who Is Nina Agdal? Logan Paul Marries Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-Flame In A Lavish Italian Wedding

celebrity death DAN ZISKIE HOUSE OF CARDS

