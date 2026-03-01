Hollywood Stars Mark Ruffalo, Jack White And Other Democrats Condemn Donald Trump Over ‘Invading and Bombing’ Hours After US’ Strike On Iran Killing Ali Khamenei

Just hours after the United States and Israel launched a major military assault on Iran, a number of Hollywood stars publicly denounced the attack.

The strikes began early on the morning of February 28 as part of a coordinated campaign that has since attracted worldwide attention and prompted strong reactions from artists and actors alike.

Musician Jack White took to his Instagram account to criticize the U.S. response and the way it was communicated. In a sharply worded post, he mocked the image and tone of Donald Trump while referencing the strikes and what he described as a “Board of Peace.” White expressed his views on the conflict and the actions of political leaders in forceful terms online.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it?” White wrote. “Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace.’ For the next war announcement, Donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet tracksuit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference, right? Don Jr. and Barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so… invade and bomb away! New sign-ups for the ‘Board of Peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe Donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term, he’ll get one,” he added.

Writer and actor John Cusack took to X to share his view that the conflict was a distraction from other controversies involving Trump and alleged lobbying pressures. His post linked broader political events with the military action against Iran. He wrote, “Trump starts a wag-the-dog war to distract from Epstein and to do Netanyahu’s bidding who’s lobbied for this for over 30 years Had enough yet?,” he wrote according to Variety.

Carrie Coon also used her social media to echo criticism of the administration’s policies. In her post, she made a remark that referred to the new “Department of War,” echoing the language used by other critics to show disapproval of the military action.

Actor Mark Ruffalo shared an article on Instagram Threads according to Variety, about Jared Kushner, a Trump negotiator, and suggested that war was being pushed as a choice. This added to the voices in Hollywood calling for scrutiny of the attack’s motives.

The U.S. and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign targeting Iran’s leadership and military, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on U.S. bases, Israel, and other targets in the Middle East.

The situation remains fluid, with Trump’s administration claiming the strike was necessary to prevent an “imminent threat” from Iran.

