LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Mary D’Costa firmly denies being involved in Palaash Muchchal’s alleged cheating scandal, calling the accusations false and harmful. She clarifies their interaction was only professional and urges an end to misinformation that is damaging her reputation.

Mary D’Costa Denies Link to Palaash Muchchal Cheating Rumors (Pc: X)
Mary D’Costa Denies Link to Palaash Muchchal Cheating Rumors (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 26, 2025 17:22:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

The entire situation of the ongoing rumors about music composer Palaash Muchchal and his supposed cheating scandal has taken a dramatic turn with a singer’s Mary D’Costa direct and strong-denial. D’Costa, whose name has been going around on social media as the woman that Muchchal supposedly cheated with, made a very strong public statement that was intended to really kill the rumors.

As per a post shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, The singer very clearly stated that she is not the person involved in the adultery controversy and said “I am not the person with whom Palaash Muchchal cheated. These allegations are totally untrue and very damaging to my reputation.” Her statement concerns the whole speculation around the music industry which is quite strong and she is asking for the misinformation being spread unfairly about her to stop immediately.

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Singer’s Stance on False Allegations

Mary D’Costa’s explanation decisively counters the unfounded allegations that depicted her in a romantic relationship with Palaash Muchchal during the time when he was supposedly involved with someone else. She highlights that her interaction with the musician has been professional throughout, meaning only cordial and related to work. D’Costa declares that the careless naming on social media has resulted in a lot of trouble for her.

There are claims that her lawyers are looking into the possibility of taking actions against the defamation and the malicious targeting that she has been subjected to. The main point of her communication is that she asks to get facts instead of sensationalism, and that she brings to light the personal harm that is caused by rumor-mongering.

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

 Rumor Mill Vs. Verifiable Facts

Unverified posts and online whispers are the sole reason for the public controversy. Until now, the original source and no credible news agency have presented any verifiable facts or concrete evidence that would support the identity of the person whom Muchchal is said to have cheated with. D’Costa’s statement presents the first official and unequivocal rejection from a person whose name has been mentioned in the rumors.

Through her participation, it is emphasized that there is a need to separate the widespread speculation on social media from the proven facts, urging the public and media to consider her reputation with the proper level of respect.

Also Read: Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cheating rumorshome-hero-pos-6Mary D CostaPalaash Muchchal

RELATED News

Khaana aur Gaana: A Vibrant, Flavour-Packed Celebration of Cinema

‘It Is Dead Most Of The Times’: Palash Muchhal Once Dropped A Hint To His Rumoured Lover About His Relationship Status With Smriti Mandhana, Read Leaked Chat Here

Shubhankit Sharma to come up with ‘Sote Jaagte’ directed by Dinesh Soi

WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

‘Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

‘C-Grade Porn Actor’: Imran Khan Once Got Embroiled In ‘Phone Sex’ Row With THIS Woman After An Audio Clip Got Leaked, Here’s How PTI Reacted

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai to Become the Global Epicenter of Spiritual Unity at the “Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025” Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan & Indo Occidental Symbiosis

Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

What Led To Tragic Death Of Teen Basketball Player In Haryana’s Rohtak? Was It A Rusted Pole Or Long-Ignored Maintenance?

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana
‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana
‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana
‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

QUICK LINKS