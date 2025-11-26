‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

The entire situation of the ongoing rumors about music composer Palaash Muchchal and his supposed cheating scandal has taken a dramatic turn with a singer’s Mary D’Costa direct and strong-denial. D’Costa, whose name has been going around on social media as the woman that Muchchal supposedly cheated with, made a very strong public statement that was intended to really kill the rumors.

As per a post shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, The singer very clearly stated that she is not the person involved in the adultery controversy and said “I am not the person with whom Palaash Muchchal cheated. These allegations are totally untrue and very damaging to my reputation.” Her statement concerns the whole speculation around the music industry which is quite strong and she is asking for the misinformation being spread unfairly about her to stop immediately.

Singer’s Stance on False Allegations

Mary D’Costa’s explanation decisively counters the unfounded allegations that depicted her in a romantic relationship with Palaash Muchchal during the time when he was supposedly involved with someone else. She highlights that her interaction with the musician has been professional throughout, meaning only cordial and related to work. D’Costa declares that the careless naming on social media has resulted in a lot of trouble for her.

There are claims that her lawyers are looking into the possibility of taking actions against the defamation and the malicious targeting that she has been subjected to. The main point of her communication is that she asks to get facts instead of sensationalism, and that she brings to light the personal harm that is caused by rumor-mongering.

Rumor Mill Vs. Verifiable Facts

Unverified posts and online whispers are the sole reason for the public controversy. Until now, the original source and no credible news agency have presented any verifiable facts or concrete evidence that would support the identity of the person whom Muchchal is said to have cheated with. D’Costa’s statement presents the first official and unequivocal rejection from a person whose name has been mentioned in the rumors.

Through her participation, it is emphasized that there is a need to separate the widespread speculation on social media from the proven facts, urging the public and media to consider her reputation with the proper level of respect.

Also Read: Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy