‘I Don’t Feel Judged Or Abused When I’m Vulnerable’: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Shikhar Pahariya Her ‘Safe Space’, Opens Up On Love

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared rare and heartfelt insights into her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, calling him her “safe space” while opening up about what love truly means to her.

Love That Feels Safe and Healing

Speaking on a podcast, Janhvi described love as something that brings emotional security, stability, and a deep sense of comfort. She revealed that Shikhar’s presence in her life has helped her cope with moments of helplessness and emotional overwhelm, allowing her to feel more grounded and at peace.

The actress shared that their bond gives her the freedom to be completely herself without any fear of judgement. She said she can behave carefree, even childlike at times, and still feel accepted. According to Janhvi, being in such a relationship has allowed her to connect with her “truest self,” something she deeply values.

No Judgement in Vulnerability

Highlighting the importance of emotional safety, Janhvi said she does not feel judged, criticised, or diminished when she is vulnerable. Instead, she feels heard and respected. She added that this sense of safety gives her the confidence to express her thoughts openly and use her voice without hesitation.

She also emphasised that real love is not about control or pressure, but about creating a space where both individuals can grow freely. For her, the ability to be vulnerable without fear is what defines a meaningful and healthy relationship.

Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other since their younger years and have shared an on-and-off relationship over time. Despite the ups and downs, they have often been spotted together at events, vacations, and family gatherings, hinting at a strong and enduring bond.

Summing up her feelings, Janhvi said that when you find the right kind of love, it doesn’t restrict you but instead helps you evolve. It allows you to become a more authentic version of yourself, bringing not just happiness but also a sense of emotional safety and inner peace.

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