LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news gaza ceasefire Timothy Mellon andhra pradesh weather Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away at 74. He once said, “I’m in no hurry to die,” taking a sabbatical to rejuvenate before returning to acting.

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, once said: ‘I’m in no hurry to die.’ (Photo: X, Canva)
Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, once said: ‘I’m in no hurry to die.’ (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 26, 2025 00:58:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his legendary roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, October 25, 2025, following kidney failure. He was 74.

Shah, a master of comic timing and a natural performer, often became the highlight of every scene he was part of. Whether it was films or television, he brought life to characters, sometimes even transforming a dead body on screen into a lasting symbol of satire, as he did in Kundan Shah’s cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

In a heartfelt conversation with CNN-News18 years ago, Shah spoke about taking a break from acting and focusing on his personal rejuvenation. “I’ve stopped performing in public now, I mean in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon. I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I’ll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I’m in no hurry to die,” he said.

Born in Mumbai in 1951 into a Gujarati business family, Shah began his journey in Gujarati and Hindi theatre. A gold medallist in acting from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he shared the stage with legends like Shabana Azmi, Farooq Shaikh, and later became a contemporary to stars like Anil Kapoor and Mazhar Khan.

Though Bollywood did not see him as traditional hero material, Shah carved a niche for himself through memorable supporting roles and television characters. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains etched in the hearts of millions.

From a lifeless corpse in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to a loving father in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah’s versatility and charm transcended the screen, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, satire, and unforgettable performances.

Even in reflecting on life, Shah’s words about slowing down, enjoying life, and rejuvenating himself capture the essence of his philosophy: “I am in no hurry to die.”

ALSO READ: Satish Shah Final Moments Revealed: Veteran Actor Was Found Unresponsive At Home, CPR Failed To Revive Comedy Giant

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: sarabhai vs sarabhaisatish shahsatish shah deathsatish shah news

RELATED News

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

‘Lost Respect For Our Team’: Satish Shah Once Asked To Switch Off TVs And Boycott India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

When Satish Shah Opened Up About Facing Multiple Rejections Despite Being An FTII Graduate ‘I Had Not Come To Become A…’

Satish Shah’s Hilarious ‘Spitting Professor’ Scene In Main Hoon Na Had Shah Rukh Khan ROFLing On Set

Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74: A Look At Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor’s Life Who Became a Comedy Giant With Everyday Humour

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 11-NCAAF Results

Toyota may announce US-made vehicle imports to Japan, NHK says

UPDATE 9-NCAAF Results

Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run, Says ‘I Am Not Done’

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Ferrari aims at AI generation with crypto auction for Le Mans car

UPDATE 2-Primeira Liga Top Scorers

Chrysler to recall over 291,000 vehicles in US, NHTSA says

Israeli Strikes Kill 93 In Gaza Since Ceasefire, 1.5 Million In Urgent Need Of Aid

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation
‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation
‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation
‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

QUICK LINKS