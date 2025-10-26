‘I’m In No Hurry To Die’: Satish Shah’s Words On Life, Acting And Rejuvenation

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his legendary roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday, October 25, 2025, following kidney failure. He was 74.

Shah, a master of comic timing and a natural performer, often became the highlight of every scene he was part of. Whether it was films or television, he brought life to characters, sometimes even transforming a dead body on screen into a lasting symbol of satire, as he did in Kundan Shah’s cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

In a heartfelt conversation with CNN-News18 years ago, Shah spoke about taking a break from acting and focusing on his personal rejuvenation. “I’ve stopped performing in public now, I mean in movies and otherwise. I have taken, you could say, a sabbatical, and it has been rather long. Pehle se meri fitrat main raha hai, main koi cheez enjoy karta hoon tabhi karta hoon. I stopped enjoying, I guess, for a while, so I thought maybe I’ll rejuvenate myself and then start all over again. I’m in no hurry to die,” he said.

Born in Mumbai in 1951 into a Gujarati business family, Shah began his journey in Gujarati and Hindi theatre. A gold medallist in acting from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he shared the stage with legends like Shabana Azmi, Farooq Shaikh, and later became a contemporary to stars like Anil Kapoor and Mazhar Khan.

Though Bollywood did not see him as traditional hero material, Shah carved a niche for himself through memorable supporting roles and television characters. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains etched in the hearts of millions.

From a lifeless corpse in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to a loving father in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah’s versatility and charm transcended the screen, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, satire, and unforgettable performances.

Even in reflecting on life, Shah’s words about slowing down, enjoying life, and rejuvenating himself capture the essence of his philosophy: “I am in no hurry to die.”

