Satish Shah Final Moments Revealed: Veteran Actor Was Found Unresponsive At Home, CPR Failed To Revive Comedy Giant

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 25, at 74. He died at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after suffering kidney failure.

People knew him best for his unforgettable comic roles in classics like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om.

‘CPR was started in the ambulance’

Not long after the news broke, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre put out a statement confirming his death. They said their team tried everything, but couldn’t save him.

The hospital shared that earlier in the day, they got an emergency call about Mr. Shah. Their ambulance rushed over with a medical team, but when they reached his home, they found him unresponsive.

They further shared, “CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived. Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time.”

When is Satish Shah’s funeral?

His funeral is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at noon, at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground on S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.

According to his manager, Satish had a kidney transplant a few months ago and hadn’t been well for a while. He leaves behind his wife, Madhu Shah.

ALSO READ: Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74