India’s Arijit Singh Hits No.1 On Spotify, Surpassing Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran

Indian music is creating magic with Arijit Singh has now officially been crowned the most followed artist on Spotify, dethroning international music legends like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. The singer who is popular for his powerful vocals and hit Bollywood tracks like “Tum Hi Ho”, “Apna bana le” currently has 151 million followers on the international streaming site.

Data monitoring websites Chartmasters and Volt.fm, which monitor music streaming figures and artist performances on Spotify, have placed Arijit Singh ahead of American pop superstar Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift now has 139.6 million followers whereas British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, for such hits as “Shape of You” and his “Sapphire”, has the third spot with 121 million followers.

Other popular singers in the top 10 are Ariana Grande, Drake, Eminem, Bad Bunny, and Justin Bieber. Completing the worldwide top five are Billie Eilish (114 million) fans and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye)( 107.3 million).

Arijit Singh tops in Spotify charts

Interestingly, Arijit is not alone among Indian musicians to figure in Spotify’s global charts. Legends like Parveen, A.R. Rahman, Pritam, and Neha Kakkar have also been figured in the list. Even legendary demised artists Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar got a place, with 22 million and 16 million followers, respectively.

Even though Arijit Singh is in front of the pack as far as followers are concerned, the number of monthly listeners shows a different picture. Spotify’s monthly listener figures, that represent the active audience, place The Weeknd at the forefront with 112.2 million monthly listeners. Ed Sheeran is next at 98.4 million, followed by Billie Eilish with 95.1 million, and Taylor Swift at 82.3 million. Arijit Singh has 47.4 million monthly listeners.

Arijit’s rise to fame is spectacular. The 38-year-old singer started off as a Fame Gurukul reality show contestant in 2005. His big ticket came in 2013 with the heart-wrenching song “Tum Hi Ho” for the movie Aashiqui 2. He has since become a household and neighbourhood name in India’s playlist.

