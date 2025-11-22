LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Mahieka Sharma And Hardik Pandya Engagement Rumours: Model humorously debunks engagement and pregnancy rumors with Hardik Pandya, using memes and wit to control the social media frenzy, turning gossip into entertainment while keeping fans engaged.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 22, 2025 15:40:17 IST

Mahieka Sharma Denies Engagement Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Hold your phones, folks! The internet has been abuzz with speculation that model Mahieka Sharma and cricketer Hardik Pandya are the ones to be married. But, in a way, Mahieka herself has come forward to dispel the rumours and she did it with a touch of wit. According to her, the “proposal” that everyone is talking about is, in fact, her displaying her fine jewelry daily. Yes, there is no hidden engagement, just a love for diamonds!

Humorous Meme Responses
In her first post, she shared a picture of a black kitten with a pink bow, captioning: “Me watching the internet decide I’m engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day (sic).”

The rumours apparently gained momentum when fans and the media over-analyzed her Instagram posts, and Mahieka decided to face the frenzy and counter it. Her playful method of handling the situation has the whole world laughing, and at the same time, it is very clear: she is not engaged, yet.

So, maybe next time you see her dazzling in a necklace or a ring, you might take a moment before tweeting your “congrats.” It might just be a matter of fashion, not a matter of proposal. However, stay alert, the internet will never be boring with these two!

Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Addresses Pregnancy Rumours with Humor


In a follow-up, Mahieka made light of pregnancy rumours too, uploading a picture of a man driving a toy car with the caption: “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours (sic).”

This flirtatious comeback of hers speaks volumes: she is not just ignoring the gossip; she is in control and has made the social media circus her playground.

The audience is enjoying it and even cheering her for dealing with the rumors through humor instead of staying quiet. Mahieka isn’t letting the noise get to her; she is changing the story, turning what could have been a tense situation into a full comedy show.

She is very much in the limelight, while the internet is busy with wild speculation, and she is the one calmly directing the story, showing that when it comes to rumors, she decides the way. Drama? Entertaining. Stressful? Not for her.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma: Cricket Meets Glamour In A Rom-Com Love Story

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are the cricket and glamour world’s most loved power couple, always keeping their fans guessing! Every post, from cricket matches to Instagram stories, generates huge speculation, memes, and a million fan theories. While Mahieka is active in showing her fashionable moments, Hardik prefers to stay mostly in the background and let his excellent cricketing skills speak for him. The couple creates an amazing mix of charm, intrigue, and a bit of playful drama, think Instagram flirts, rumors, and fun exchanges. 

Engagement? Baby? Fans keep guessing, but the couple takes it all with humor and elegance. Following their story is like watching a live, real-life rom-com!

Also Read: Is Hardik Pandya Secretly Engaged To Mahieka Sharma? Fans Spot Giant Diamond Ring At Private Puja, Sparking Rumours

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:38 PM IST
