Is Avatar 3 Getting A New Villain? James Cameron Surprises Fans With A New Twist

James Cameron is back at it—yep, the man just doesn’t quit—with the next entry in his Pandora saga, “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

This time, fans are getting a fresh villain: Varang, played by Oona Chaplin. Mark your calendars, because this one drops worldwide on December 19, 2025. Honestly, after all the hype, we better be ready for something wild.

Is Avatar 3 getting a new villain?

The filmmakers just rolled out the first poster on Tuesday, and Varang takes centre stage. She leads the Mangkwan Clan, also called the Ash People. These Na’vi live in the harsh, fiery territories near volcanoes. So, yeah, Pandora’s getting a whole new vibe—lava, ash, and all that. From what’s out there, it sounds like Varang isn’t your run-of-the-mill villain; she’s complicated, maybe even a little ruthless.

Oh, and if you’re itching for a sneak peek? The first trailer is set to play in theatres alongside “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 25, 2025. Not a bad double feature, if you ask me.

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. pic.twitter.com/MZi0jhBCI5 — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 21, 2025

All you need to know about Avatar 3

A bit of insider scoop—the trailer’s already screened at Disney’s offices in LA and New York, according to the New York Times. Apparently, it’s got Varang rocking this striking red-and-black headdress, striding through volcanic wastelands with magma lighting up the scene, flamethrower in hand. Subtle? Not at all.

There’s also a tense bit where Varang takes Kiri, the daughter of Jake and Neytiri, hostage and throws out the line, “Your goddess has no dominion here.” So, yeah, looks like there’s some serious drama brewing among the Na’vi themselves.

Cameron talked to Empire about Varang, describing her as battle-hardened after enduring unthinkable hardship. He didn’t sugarcoat it: “She’ll do anything for her people, even stuff most would call evil.” Sounds like we’re getting a villain who’s more than just evil for evil’s sake.

The iconic avatar half faced poster pic.twitter.com/cjc94TFXSU — Lucy˙⟡♡ FIRE AND ASH ERA (@neytirisgroove) July 21, 2025

Cameron’s also pushing for a story that’s more nuanced than the old “humans bad/Na’vi good” routine. He’s aiming for something with actual gray areas this time.

Old favourites like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver are back, too, so longtime fans should feel right at home. With 20th Century Studios backing it, “Avatar 3: Fire and Ash” is shaping up to be a blockbuster—maybe even *the* blockbuster—of 2025.