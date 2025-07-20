LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Live TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India russia-ukraine war Japan election Freestyle Chess Grand Slam business in India
Home > Entertainment > Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

Billie Eilish revealed during her Manchester concert that she’s filming a secret 3D project with James Cameron. While details remain under wraps, fans speculate it could be a documentary or music video. Eilish is currently touring for her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie Eilish teases collaboration with 'Avatar' director James Cameron
Billie Eilish teases collaboration with 'Avatar' director James Cameron

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 19:46:32 IST

Singer Billie Eilish took a break during her concert in Manchester on Saturday to announce that she’s working on a project being shot in 3D by James Cameron, reported Variety.

Although the singer didn’t reveal details about the project, she did confirm that she is filming something that requires her to wear the same outfit for four nights at Co-op Live, where Cameron was in the audience, according to the outlet.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish addresses the crowd, as quoted by Variety.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” added Billie Eilish as quoted by Variety.

More details of the project are still awaited by the fans of the singer. Many are speculating that the footage could be a documentary, film or even a music video.

In the past, Eilish has released several films, including the 2021 documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ and the concert film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.’

Eilish is currently on a world tour in support of her third album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ which released last year. She kicked off the trek in September 2024, touching down in North America and Australia before heading over to Europe, reported Variety.
Following her shows in Manchester, she’ll perform in Japan before circling back to the United States, where she’ll conclude on November 23 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Billie Eilish is a popular Grammy-winning singer who is known for her tracks including ‘Bad Guy’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Everything I Wanted’, ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Happier Than Ever’, ‘Your Power’ and others.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

Tags: Billie EilishJames Cameronlatest celebrity newslatest hollywood news

More News

Unfiltered Beauty Wave: Mallika Sherawat’s No-Botox Pledge & Uorfi Javed’s Filler-Free Comeback
Jennifer Lopez Bold Tenerife Performance: Singer Goes All Raunchy With Backup Dancers After Ben Affleck Split
Who Would Replace Shaheen Afridi ? Pakistan Unveils Left-Arm Mystery in T20I Shake-Up
Japan Elections: What Exit Poll Results Mean for PM Ishiba-Led Ruling Coalition
NFL Rookie Landon Jackson Declares Readiness for Bills Camp: “Fully Good to Go”
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint
Senate Race 2026: Why Both Democrats & Republicans Face Major Hurdles
Detroit Lions Hit by Injury Blow as Levi Onwuzurike Out for Season with ACL Tear
Mariah Carey-Style Shade at Blake Lively From Judge During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint
Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?