Is Avatar Director James Cameron Directing Billie Eilish’s Next Music Video? Singer Drops A Big Hint

Singer Billie Eilish took a break during her concert in Manchester on Saturday to announce that she’s working on a project being shot in 3D by James Cameron, reported Variety.

Although the singer didn’t reveal details about the project, she did confirm that she is filming something that requires her to wear the same outfit for four nights at Co-op Live, where Cameron was in the audience, according to the outlet.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish addresses the crowd, as quoted by Variety.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D. So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row,” added Billie Eilish as quoted by Variety.

More details of the project are still awaited by the fans of the singer. Many are speculating that the footage could be a documentary, film or even a music video.

In the past, Eilish has released several films, including the 2021 documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ and the concert film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.’

Eilish is currently on a world tour in support of her third album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft,’ which released last year. She kicked off the trek in September 2024, touching down in North America and Australia before heading over to Europe, reported Variety.

Following her shows in Manchester, she’ll perform in Japan before circling back to the United States, where she’ll conclude on November 23 at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Billie Eilish is a popular Grammy-winning singer who is known for her tracks including ‘Bad Guy’, ‘No Time To Die’, ‘Everything I Wanted’, ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Happier Than Ever’, ‘Your Power’ and others.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him