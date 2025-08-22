LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

Bob Odenkirk's Nobody 2 is out now! Fans love Odenkirk for his badass charisma and are obsessed with the amusement park fight scene, while whispers of very thin plot comparisons are circulated. Here's how the fans reacted.

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2
Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 14:17:45 IST

Bob Odenkirk reprises the role of Hutch Mansell from Nobody 2, which intensifies action in comparison to the film’s predecessor but fails to land the same charm that the original had. Designed by Timo Tjahjanto, it’s an 89-minute thrill ride that discharges nonstop violence, coupled with lots of comic bits. However, the whole setup leans heavily on formulaic tropes. So, what’s the reactions of fans? Is it a hit or flop? Let’s dive into this!

Nobody 2: A Bloodier, Bolder Hutch Mansell

Bob Odenkirk is the heart and soul of Nobody which brought depth to Hitch’s character, he is a retired assassin whose private life is that of another father but is also $30 million in debt. 

His charisma builds the chaos around him. In the sequel, Hutch is in the company on a family vacation to Plummerville, where an old town quickly becomes a battleground of memories. Odenkirk shines physically with brutal, scrappy fight scenes from elevator brawls to carnival shootouts, shocking the viewer with his prowess as an action star that he did not seem to possess.

Speculative over Substance: A Familiar Formula

Nobody 2 goes for pure action and takes great pains to eliminate any narrative surprises of the predecessor with grandiose spectacle. But critics note that its 89-minute runtime feels rather “rushed,” enlisting a cliche plot inspired by John Wick meets National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Set against a vacation resort backdrop with a corrupt sheriff juxtaposed against crime boss Lendina (Sharon Stone), the hilarious cartoonish violence has attracted both praise and scathing criticism. Therewith, Rotten Tomatoes’ 78% score reflects that audiences love the “brisk, bone-crushing” ride.

Family Dynamics In Nobody 2 Add Heart

Nobody 2 is more about Hutch’s family than its predecessor, with Connie Nielsen’s Becca having a meatier role. This is something the fans appreciated-the real chemistry between Odenkirk and Nielsen, with X posts calling their scenes “lived-in.” 

The emptiness of Hutch’s strained marriage and son Brady’s violent tendencies lent the film emotional weight, however, some wished for more screen time for their supporting cast of RZA and Christopher Lloyd. The sequel’s very heart and humour are what still make it a “popcorn flick” enjoyed by all, notwithstanding narrative complaints.

Also Read: Apple TV+ Subscription Just Got Pricier In US, Here’s How Much You Have To Pay Now To Enjoy Your Favourite Shows

Tags: Fan reactionsHollywood Moviemovie reviewNOBODY 2

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!
Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!
Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!
Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?