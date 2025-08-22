Is Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Worth Watching? Check Out Fan Reactions!

Bob Odenkirk reprises the role of Hutch Mansell from Nobody 2, which intensifies action in comparison to the film’s predecessor but fails to land the same charm that the original had. Designed by Timo Tjahjanto, it’s an 89-minute thrill ride that discharges nonstop violence, coupled with lots of comic bits. However, the whole setup leans heavily on formulaic tropes. So, what’s the reactions of fans? Is it a hit or flop? Let’s dive into this!

Watched #Nobody2 It comes with a notable tonal shift, which unfortunately doesn’t work for me. The fight scenes are fun to watch, they’re just not as good as in the 1st one. The storyline is also weak & at some point predictable. Bob is great, Sharon is horrible. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/9jtV4333oo — J. (@Jahmu__) August 19, 2025

Nobody 2: A Bloodier, Bolder Hutch Mansell

Bob Odenkirk is the heart and soul of Nobody which brought depth to Hitch’s character, he is a retired assassin whose private life is that of another father but is also $30 million in debt.

#Nobody2 is simple but fun. The lack of depth holds it back from greatness, and the “final boss” is a cartoon, but the electrifying fight sequences keep it afloat from start to finish. Hutch’s inability to escape the madness, along with that devilish smirk, makes him the likable… pic.twitter.com/yo4IWEBUls — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) August 15, 2025

His charisma builds the chaos around him. In the sequel, Hutch is in the company on a family vacation to Plummerville, where an old town quickly becomes a battleground of memories. Odenkirk shines physically with brutal, scrappy fight scenes from elevator brawls to carnival shootouts, shocking the viewer with his prowess as an action star that he did not seem to possess.

Speculative over Substance: A Familiar Formula

Nobody 2 goes for pure action and takes great pains to eliminate any narrative surprises of the predecessor with grandiose spectacle. But critics note that its 89-minute runtime feels rather “rushed,” enlisting a cliche plot inspired by John Wick meets National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Set against a vacation resort backdrop with a corrupt sheriff juxtaposed against crime boss Lendina (Sharon Stone), the hilarious cartoonish violence has attracted both praise and scathing criticism. Therewith, Rotten Tomatoes’ 78% score reflects that audiences love the “brisk, bone-crushing” ride.

Nobody 2 is just fucking hilarious. Got what it promised. Nice. — Bharath Gopinadhan (@JrGopinadhan) August 22, 2025

Family Dynamics In Nobody 2 Add Heart

Nobody 2 is more about Hutch’s family than its predecessor, with Connie Nielsen’s Becca having a meatier role. This is something the fans appreciated-the real chemistry between Odenkirk and Nielsen, with X posts calling their scenes “lived-in.”

Honestly I liked #Nobody2 more than the first! It follows a lot of the same beats as the first but the action is even better & while the emotional core is simple, I really liked it! Odenkirk still kicks ass and Nielsen & Lloyd are great. And of course RZA with a katana is badass! pic.twitter.com/xFo3qt04NC — AstroZacro (@BlackZAC1998) August 16, 2025

The emptiness of Hutch’s strained marriage and son Brady’s violent tendencies lent the film emotional weight, however, some wished for more screen time for their supporting cast of RZA and Christopher Lloyd. The sequel’s very heart and humour are what still make it a “popcorn flick” enjoyed by all, notwithstanding narrative complaints.

