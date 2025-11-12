LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Isha Koppikar on the Return of Suranga- Thrilled to See It Reach a New Audience on Prime Video

Crime thriller Suranga has found a new digital home it is this time on Amazon Prime Video. The series fronted by Isha Koppikar makes a strong comeback, bringing its tense and high-octane storytelling to a wider audience. Suranga draws inspiration from real-life events and dives deep into the chaos of a brilliantly planned yet disastrously executed bank heist.

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: November 12, 2025 16:37:29 IST

After earning rave reviews during its first run, the crime thriller Suranga has found a new digital home it is this time on Amazon Prime Video. The series fronted by Isha Koppikar makes a strong comeback, bringing its tense and high-octane storytelling to a wider audience. Originally released in 2022 on the Atrangii app. Suranga draws inspiration from real-life events and dives deep into the chaos of a brilliantly planned yet disastrously executed bank heist.

At the heart of the story lies Dakshayini, a deputy bank manager from Delhi, portrayed by Isha Koppikar with striking depth and nuance. Her character is caught in a moral maze that is torn between duty and emotion, trust and betrayal. Isha’s performance gives the show its emotional centre, blending strength with sensitivity and turning an ordinary professional into an unforgettable figure caught in extraordinary circumstances.

The narrative unfolds like a jigsaw puzzle where every piece reveals a new layer of deceit and surprise. What begins as a straightforward investigation soon spirals into a web of intrigue, corruption, and human vulnerability. As each episode progresses, the viewer is pulled deeper into the mystery, unable to distinguish between what’s real and what’s staged. The tension never lets up, making Suranga a truly binge-worthy experience for thriller lovers.

Speaking about the re-release, Isha Koppikar shared her excitement about Suranga returning to audiences through Amazon Prime Video. She expressed that she is eager to see how viewers today will connect with the series, which was earlier described as a gripping, edge-of-the-seat drama when it was first released.

The series not only highlights Isha’s strong screen presence but also features an impressive supporting cast, including Rakesh Bedi, Piyush Ranade, Freddy Daruwala, Sachin Verma, Sanjeev Tyagi, Rahul Jaitley, and Ashok Kalra. Each actor brings depth and realism to their roles, making the story more engaging and emotionally layered.

Blending strong storytelling, unpredictable twists, and standout performances, Suranga rises above a typical thriller to delve into the complex emotions of greed, desperation, and the moral struggles people face in moments of chaos. Now streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, the series is poised to engage a fresh generation of viewers and reaffirm its position as one of the most gripping and thought-provoking thrillers in Indian digital entertainment.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 4:34 PM IST
