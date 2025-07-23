‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Crushes ‘Saiyaara’ And Rules The Indian Box Office!

LIVE TV
'Jurassic World: Rebirth' roars past Mohit Suri’s romantic hit “Saiyaara,” earning ₹94 crore in India. With Scarlett Johansson leading the franchise revival, the film highlights Hollywood’s lasting impact and India’s evolving love for diverse cinematic experiences.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 23, 2025 13:05:00 IST

Despite Mohit Suri’s musical romance ‘Saiyaara’ continuing its amazing run at the Indian box office with earning of Rs 132 crores and exceeding expectations for a film starring a rookie, Hollywood has made a big impression. 

The eagerly awaited “Jurassic World: Rebirth” starring Scarlett Johansson has not only held its own but also made over Rs 94 crores in India, demonstrating the enduring appeal of ancient giants and a cherished franchise to Indian viewers. 

This outstanding compilation demonstrates the wide range of cinematic preferences in the Indian market as well as the ability of international blockbusters to create their own success stories.

Global Roar, Local Triumph: “Rebirth” Dominates

The newest entry in the renowned dinosaur story, “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” has enthralled viewers everywhere, including in India. Although the film, which starred Scarlett Johansson, debuted in a competitive environment that was dominated by the hype surrounding “Saiyaara,” it showed incredible resistance. 

The ongoing attraction of the “Jurassic” franchise, which is renowned for its ground-breaking visual effects and gripping stories, is partly responsible for its impressive performance. The movie’s capacity to attract sizable audiences in India highlights a devoted audience for Hollywood productions, especially those that provide an extravagant cinematic experience.

The film had a strong premiere and steady box office receipts, demonstrating that good visual storytelling cuts beyond linguistic boundaries.

Beyond Bollywood: Hollywood’s Enduring Appeal

The popularity of “Jurassic World: Rebirth” in India during the “Saiyaara” craze is evidence of the expanding demand for Hollywood productions in the nation. Big-budget Hollywood blockbusters with universal themes frequently find a firm footing in India, where people are becoming more receptive to different content. 

Scarlett Johansson’s performance in the movie also demonstrates her star power, as her presence unquestionably increases the film’s appeal. While adding fresh aspects that appeal to modern audiences, “Rebirth” has effectively capitalized on the nostalgia connected to the “Jurassic Park” universe.

This dual success of a local romantic drama and a global sci-fi adventure running concurrently at the box office indicates a mature and expanding Indian film market, where different genres and origins can thrive simultaneously, offering a rich tapestry of entertainment choices for moviegoers.

