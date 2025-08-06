What Is Glioma? Rare Brain Cancer That Killed ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack at Just 33

Kelley Mack, best known for her role in the popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead,’ has died at the age of 33 after a prolonged battle with glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain tumour.

The condition, which reportedly makes up around 25% of brain tumour cases in the United States, is often difficult to detect and treat.

What is Glioma, the Disease That Killed Kelley Mack?

Glioma is a type of tumour that originates when glial cells begin to grow uncontrollably. Glial cells play a vital role in supporting nerve function and maintaining the central nervous system, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Gliomas are typically malignant (cancerous), although some can grow slowly. They are classified as primary brain tumours, meaning they originate in brain tissue. While gliomas rarely spread beyond the brain or spinal cord, they can be life-threatening due to their tendency to infiltrate other parts of the brain and the difficulty in removing them surgically.

Various Types of Glioma

Gliomas are divided into three main types based on the type of glial cell from which they originate. In some cases, tumours may contain more than one type of glial cell—these are known as mixed gliomas.

Gliomas are also categorized by grade—low, mid, or high—based on their growth rate and behaviour. High-grade gliomas tend to grow more aggressively and are generally more challenging to treat.

Who Is at Risk of Glioma?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, gliomas are most commonly diagnosed in older adults over the age of 65 and children under 12. Several other factors may contribute to the development of gliomas, including:

Genetic disorders

Exposure to radiation or toxic substances

Biological sex, as gliomas are more frequently found in men than in women

What Are The Symptoms of Glioma?

The symptoms of glioma vary depending on the tumour’s size and location but commonly include:

Difficulty speaking or communicating

Vision problems

Cognitive challenges such as issues with thinking, learning, or memory

Trouble walking or maintaining balance

Dizziness and frequent headaches

Numbness in one part of the body

Nausea, vomiting, and seizures

Personality or behavioural changes

