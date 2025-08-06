LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > KL Rahul Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Evaarah Holding His Hand, Suniel Shetty Drops Heartfelt Comment Full Of Love

KL Rahul shared a touching photo of his newborn daughter, Evaarah, holding his finger, captioned “Warmer, happier.” Fans adored the post, while father-in-law Suniel Shetty left a heartfelt comment, celebrating the couple’s new journey into parenthood and family love.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 11:23:24 IST

Recently KL Rahul has won the admiration of his audience since he provided them with an emotional backstage access to his personal life presenting a series of photos in social media. The picture which he was posting was a moving image of his newly born baby girl Evaarah grasping his hand and the caption written was Warmer, happier. It is an unsophisticated but strong image that perfectly captures the spirit of the key philosophy of the new relationship between father and child, a moment of calm communication with which anyone could identify. The cricketer, engaged in his work, is obviously enjoying every bonding time with his small child.

Fans and friends immediately started commenting on the post but one message in particular caught our eye, an emotional message of love to the bridegroom, by his father-in-law, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Shetty, a very supportive person, remarked with the help of emojis and wished the new family and lovers love and blessings.

A Father’s Pride, A Grandfather’s Joy

The photograph of Evaarah holding her minuscule hand against the finger of KL Rahul has gone viral and is seen as an icon of immense happiness and love which emerges with parenthood. The photo has not escaped the comments of the fans who have dubbed it as a wholesome moment and sang the praises of the cuteness of the baby. KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty welcomed their daughter earlier this year in March and the newly minted parents have since then been giving subtle hints about their lives as new parents.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



This is because the family that KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty belong to have a beautiful relationship with each other since the latter has done heaps of praises after commenting on the post made by the former. It also showcases the special position Evaarah takes in their life both as a daughter as well as a granddaughter.

A Love Story That Captures Hearts

When KL Rahul got married to Athiya Shetty it has been subject to a lot of public attention and love. The pair who recently got married in a small wedding ceremony in January 2023 have been regarded as a perfect match. Their romance that started several years before their wedding has been hailed through fans and the media.

The couple has now succeeded and has entered a new beautiful life along with baby Evaarah. The unconditional support and love which they get out of their families particularly the Suniel Shetty speaks a lot about the foundation of their relationship and the happiness which their family provides them.

