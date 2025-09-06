LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kristin Cabot Files For Divorce After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal But The Real Shock Lies In Andrew Cabot’s Past

Kristin Cabot, 52, has filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot after being caught kissing her boss on a Coldplay Kiss-Cam. Court records show the HR executive submitted the petition in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, just weeks after the viral clip. The divorce marks Andrew Cabot’s third failed marriage, with family insiders revealing their relationship was already strained.

Kristin Cabot files for divorce from Andrew Cabot weeks after viral Coldplay Kiss-Cam scandal, marking his third split. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 6, 2025 21:28:46 IST

Coldplay Concert Kiss-Cam Scandal: Kristin Cabot, 52, an HR executive at Astronomer, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, following a highly publicized incident that caught her kissing her boss on a Coldplay concert Kiss-Cam. Court records reviewed by the Daily Mail confirm that Kristin submitted a divorce petition in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13, less than a month after the footage went viral.

Kristin Cabot, Andrew Cabot’s Marriage Was Already In Trouble

While the video appeared to trigger the split, those close to the family suggest the marriage had long been troubled. Andrew Cabot, who is now facing his third divorce, appeared unbothered by the revelation, according to reports.

“I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating,” his ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told the Daily Mail.

Also Read: Does Chris Martin Keeps It Rolling After Andy Byron And Kristin Cabot’s Viral Affair

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money,” she continued.

Andrew Cabot, a Boston Brahmin

Julia Cabot, 63, a yoga teacher who was married to Andrew for four years until their 2018 divorce, did not hold back her views.

“I wouldn’t say he’s husband material,” Julia said.

“But she doesn’t seem like wife material either,” she added, referring to Kristin, who is now going through her second divorce.

Andrew Cabot is the CEO of Privateer Rum and is described as a descendant of a “Boston Brahmin” lineage, one of the city’s oldest and wealthiest families.

Couple Trying To Minimize Coldplay Concert Kiss-Cam Impact

While the Cabots claim their relationship had been deteriorating for months, some insiders question whether the couple is attempting to minimize the scandal’s impact.

“The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are,” one source told the Daily Mail.

Andrew had been on a business trip to Japan during the concert incident and reportedly did not learn of the kiss until he returned home.

Third Divorce For Andrew Cabot

This latest split marks Andrew Cabot’s third divorce. His marriage to Julia Cabot ended after a contentious two-year legal battle. Court filings from that case cited an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship, a claim Julia disputed.

Ultimately, Julia walked away with a $1 million settlement, a $1.9 million home, and a Jaguar.

Also Read: Coldplay Kiss Cam Fallout: Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot Quits Days After CEO Andy Byron

QUICK LINKS