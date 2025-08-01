Home > Entertainment > Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Nostalgia, Drama, and That Tulsi-Mihir Magic

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Nostalgia, Drama, and That Tulsi-Mihir Magic

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2025) opens with nostalgia, drama, and a fresh twist. Tulsi and Mihir’s bond remains strong, while new faces like Angad, Hrithik, and Pari hint at future chaos. A warm, modern reboot that stays true to its iconic roots.

Tulsi and Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 06:02:50 IST

After 25 years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns—and truly, Episode 1 evokes nostalgia while remaining fresh and current. The program begins with a recognizable voice: Tulsi Virani, portrayed once more by Smriti Irani, reciting the Gayatri Mantra. It instantly transports you to those early 2000s nights, but with a more refined, contemporary vibe.

Old Love, New Drama: Tulsi-Mihir Shine While Gayatri Stirs the Pot

Tulsi and Mihir are seen now, 38 years into their marriage, still maintaining a deep, quiet connection. Mihir acts as if he forgot their anniversary (typical husband behavior), but ultimately surprises her with a car. It’s charming, subtly touching, and a reflection of why audiences initially connected with their narrative.

Early drama is already unfolding—naturally, it wouldn’t be Kyunki otherwise. Gayatri Virani steps in as the fresh irritation for Tulsi. She obviously has an issue to address and reveals her resentment, paving the way for much future discord.

Meet the Next-Gen Viranis: Young, Bold, and Ready for Chaos

What’s intriguing is the way they have begun integrating the next generation. Angad, Hrithik, and Pari receive brief introductions. They’re more youthful, contemporary, and you can already feel that there will be a blend of romance, conflict, and likely some scandals.

In general, the launch of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2025) successfully stirs nostalgia while bringing in enough modern twist to eat to make it something that is relatable to watch in todays time. It feels comfortable, a bit opulent in a charming manner, and perfectly matches that classic family-show vibe. It’s not an exaggeration — just steering you back to the world of Tulsi and the Viranis. When it comes to comebacks, it’s an impressive start. Nothing too wild at this point, but definitely sufficient to maintain your interest and curiosity about what occurs next.

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed

Tags: Kyunki reboot reviewKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2025

