Lakshmi Manchu Slams Journalist, Takes Legal Action Over Body Shaming, Calls Out Deep-Rooted Misogyny In Media

Actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu has taken a strong legal action in response to a top journalist on account of body-shaming and ageist statements in a strongly worded action that has caused significant discussion. The scandal was launched in one of the promotion events of her new movie where the journalist allegedly stated rather pejorative remarks relating to her dressing, that it was not befitting a woman of her age and as a mother. The enraged Manchu hits back at the time, where he questions himself about whether a male performer would have the same treatment has gone viral.

The fact that she had filed an official complaint with Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) is a powerful message that everyday misogyny and sadism masquerading as journalism will not be tolerated. She added that as a public figure she will not disrespect criticism and rough questions, but she will not condone disrespect. Her deeds are not only on behalf of herself but on behalf of all the women in the industry who go through such double standards.

Lakshmi Manchu Body-shaming and Ageism

The episode demonstrates an ongoing and troubling trend in the media sector where women in the entertainment industry are out of proportion; young and beautiful are subjected to criticism due to their looks and age. The remarks of the journalist concerning the dressing of Manchu that she wears them because she is old and is a mother is a typical instance of age and misogynistic statements commonly overlooked as comments.

The reaction that Manchu gave, which involved the mention of the extreme difference in the treatment of male actors such as Mahesh Babu, struck a chord with most people. She pointed out that even in the 50s, male celebrities are hailed as shirtless and flaunting their bodies, whereas females are criticized because of their wear. Her case is an important lesson that the body of a woman, as well as her decisions should not be dissected in the open arena, particularly by someone in a high position of power such as a journalist.

Lakshmi Manchu Call for Accountability

Lakshmi Manchu through submitting the case to TFCC has been found guilty to hold the press accountable of its acts. It was a very strong outcry she made to the chamber: Respect is not optional. Accountability is not compromised in any way. This is done in order to create a precedent and ensure that an occurrence of the same nature will not be experienced again.

She is asking to be provided with a workplace that is created based on professional ability and talent and not on physical appeal and individual preference. This scandal illuminates an even greater, silent bias in the industry in which the nature of personal life events in the life of a woman like divorce can influence her career but not the same situation with her male counterparts. It is rather a significant measure that Manchu has made to address this norm publicly and officially.

