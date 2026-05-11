Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 11-May 17, 2026): Citadel Season 2, Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit and More to Stream Online

Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 11-May 17, 2026): The second week of May 2026 is going to be really exciting for people who love watching movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and other streaming platforms. This week we have a lot of content to watch including action movies, spy dramas, musical shows and regional films. Some of the releases include Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2 Citadel Season 2 and the Malayalam movie Vaazha 2.

1)Dhurandhar 2

The Revenge is a deal this week. The movie stars Ranveer Singh. Is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is going to start streaming on May 15. The film has a lot of action and espionage. It continues the story of the first movie.

2)Citadel Season 2

Citadel Season 2 is also coming out this week. The show stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. It is a spy thriller. The new season has action and new missions and it is one of the biggest releases on Prime Video this month.

3)Dacoit

There is also a Telugu movie called Dacoit, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is about a man who gets out of jail and goes back to his life but he finds out that something big is going on.

4)Vaazha 2

The Malayalam movie Vaazha 2 is also out this week. It is a comedy movie that continues the story of the movie. The film is about friendship and family. It is really funny.

5)Lukkhe

Lukkhe is another movie that’s out this week. It is an action drama that stars a rapper named King. The movie is about the rap scene in Punjab and it is really interesting.

6)The Chestnut Man

There are also a lot of movies and shows that are streaming this week on Netflix and JioHotstar. Some of these include The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Song Sung Blue and Thank You Next Season 3. These movies and shows are from countries and languages and they include crime thrillers, romance dramas and musical films. The streaming platforms are trying to add content to their libraries, especially regional and international content. They want to attract audiences so they are focusing on multilingual releases and mobile-first viewing experiences.

So what should you watch this weekend?

If you like spy thrillers and action dramas you should check out Citadel Season 2 and Dacoit. If you like comedy and regional cinema you should watch Vaazha 2.. If you want to watch something international you have a lot of options on Netflix. There is something for everyone this week with content, in different languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, English, Korean and Turkish.

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