Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Beyond the heartbreak, attention now turns to his will and the legal distribution of his vast assets.

Questions swirl: how will his fortune be shared between his beloved wife and children? While the nation grieves the loss of a cinematic titan, the family faces the somber task of navigating both memories and inheritance, a poignant mix of emotion, legacy, and responsibility.

Read More: Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra’s Family Overview (As of November 24, 2025)

Wives:

Prakash Kaur: Married in 1954.

Married in 1954. Hema Malini: Married in 1980.

Children:

With Prakash Kaur:

Sunny Deol (son): Bollywood actor, married to Pooja Deol.

Bollywood actor, married to Pooja Deol. Bobby Deol (son): Actor, married to Tanya Ahuja.

Actor, married to Tanya Ahuja. Vijeta Deol (daughter): Businesswoman, married to Vivek Gill.

Businesswoman, married to Vivek Gill. Ajeeta Deol (daughter): Psychology teacher in California, married to Dr. Kiran Chaudhri.

With Hema Malini:

Esha Deol (daughter): Actress, trained dancer; divorced from Bharat Takhtani in 2024.

Actress, trained dancer; divorced from Bharat Takhtani in 2024. Ahana Deol (daughter): Classical dancer, married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra.

Grandchildren (13 in total):

Sunny Deol’s kids: Karan and Rajveer Deol

Karan and Rajveer Deol Bobby Deol’s kids: Aryaman and Dharam Deol

Aryaman and Dharam Deol Vijeta Deol’s kids: Prerna and Sahil Gill

Prerna and Sahil Gill Ajeeta Deol’s kids: Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhri

Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhri Esha Deol’s kids: Radhya and Miraya

Radhya and Miraya Ahana Deol’s kids: Darien and twins Adea & Astraia Vohra

Extended Family:

Abhay Deol: Nephew (son of late brother Ajit Singh Deol)

Read More: Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra…

Dharmendra’s Net Worth And Properties

Bollywood legend Dharmendra lived a lavish life, earning through his six-decade film career, smart business ventures, and real estate. His major assets included a 100-acre Lonavala estate valued at ₹100 crore, a private house in Juhu, Mumbai, and other Maharashtra properties worth over ₹17 crore.

He ventured into hospitality with Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man Restaurant and owned the production house Vijayta Films. His car collection featured a vintage Fiat, Mercedes-Benz SL500, and Range Rover Evoque. He reportedly earned over ₹12 crore annually and charged around ₹5 crore per film.

Family And Inheritance

Dharmendra is survived by two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana Deol. If no will exists, Indian Hindu Succession Law dictates that self-acquired property be equally divided among Prakash Kaur and the six children, with Hema Malini not being a direct heir.

Main Facts:

Real estate: Lonavala estate, Juhu house, other Maharashtra properties

Business: Restaurants, Vijayta Films

Luxury cars: Fiat, Mercedes SL500, Range Rover Evoque

Annual earnings: ₹12 crore+; ₹5 crore per film

Family succession: Division based on will; total family wealth over ₹1,000 crore

Read More: Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net…

Dharmendra’s Will: Scenario 1- Distribution Through A Valid Will (Legally Speaking)

Wishes of the Deceased Come First: If Dharmendra made a valid will, it means his wishes for how his property should be shared will be followed.

Freedom to Choose Beneficiaries: He could have decided to give his property to Hema Malini, her daughters, his first wife Prakash Kaur, his sons, or even to charities.

What Makes a Will Valid:

It must be written down and signed by Dharmendra.

At least two witnesses (who are not getting anything from the will) must sign it.

Dharmendra must have been of sound mind and old enough to make a will.

Probate Process: The person named as executor will pay any debts and distribute the property. Sometimes, the will has to go through a legal process called probate to make sure it’s genuine.

Scenario 2: Distribution Without A Will, According To Indian Law (Intestate Succession)

Hindu Succession Law: Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, if Dharmendra dies without a will, his property will be shared by his Class-I legal heirs, who are entitled to an equal share.