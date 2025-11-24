Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Dharmendra Dies At 89: The Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, has passed away at 89 on November 24, 2025. Fans and family alike are in mourning, as the silver screen loses one of its brightest icons. Beyond the heartbreak, attention now turns to his will and the legal distribution of his vast assets.
Veteran actor, #Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,’ passed away today at the age of 89. His passing leaves behind an unmatched legacy of over six decades.#News pic.twitter.com/iqE7oXfXJL
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 24, 2025
Questions swirl: how will his fortune be shared between his beloved wife and children? While the nation grieves the loss of a cinematic titan, the family faces the somber task of navigating both memories and inheritance, a poignant mix of emotion, legacy, and responsibility.
We will break down his networth and legally see who can get what accprding to indian law.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.