Dharmendra's Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving behind two wives, six children, and vast assets. Estate distribution depends on a valid will or Hindu Succession Law inheritance rules.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 24, 2025 14:21:30 IST

Dharmendra Dies At 89: The Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly remembered as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, has passed away at 89 on November 24, 2025. Fans and family alike are in mourning, as the silver screen loses one of its brightest icons. Beyond the heartbreak, attention now turns to his will and the legal distribution of his vast assets.

Questions swirl: how will his fortune be shared between his beloved wife and children? While the nation grieves the loss of a cinematic titan, the family faces the somber task of navigating both memories and inheritance, a poignant mix of emotion, legacy, and responsibility.

We will break down his networth and legally see who can get what accprding to indian law.

Dharmendra Dies At 89: ‘He Man’s’ Will And Assets In Focus Right NOW

Dharmendra’s Family Overview (As of November 24, 2025)

Wives:

  • Prakash Kaur: Married in 1954.
  • Hema Malini: Married in 1980.

Children:
With Prakash Kaur:

  • Sunny Deol (son): Bollywood actor, married to Pooja Deol.
  • Bobby Deol (son): Actor, married to Tanya Ahuja.
  • Vijeta Deol (daughter): Businesswoman, married to Vivek Gill.
  • Ajeeta Deol (daughter): Psychology teacher in California, married to Dr. Kiran Chaudhri.

With Hema Malini:

  • Esha Deol (daughter): Actress, trained dancer; divorced from Bharat Takhtani in 2024.
  • Ahana Deol (daughter): Classical dancer, married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra.

Grandchildren (13 in total):

  • Sunny Deol’s kids: Karan and Rajveer Deol
  • Bobby Deol’s kids: Aryaman and Dharam Deol
  • Vijeta Deol’s kids: Prerna and Sahil Gill
  • Ajeeta Deol’s kids: Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhri
  • Esha Deol’s kids: Radhya and Miraya
  • Ahana Deol’s kids: Darien and twins Adea & Astraia Vohra

Extended Family:

  • Abhay Deol: Nephew (son of late brother Ajit Singh Deol)

Dharmendra’s Net Worth And Properties

Bollywood legend Dharmendra lived a lavish life, earning through his six-decade film career, smart business ventures, and real estate. His major assets included a 100-acre Lonavala estate valued at ₹100 crore, a private house in Juhu, Mumbai, and other Maharashtra properties worth over ₹17 crore.

He ventured into hospitality with Garam Dharam Dhaba and He-Man Restaurant and owned the production house Vijayta Films. His car collection featured a vintage Fiat, Mercedes-Benz SL500, and Range Rover Evoque. He reportedly earned over ₹12 crore annually and charged around ₹5 crore per film.

Family And Inheritance

Dharmendra is survived by two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha, and Ahana Deol. If no will exists, Indian Hindu Succession Law dictates that self-acquired property be equally divided among Prakash Kaur and the six children, with Hema Malini not being a direct heir.

Main Facts:

  • Real estate: Lonavala estate, Juhu house, other Maharashtra properties
  • Business: Restaurants, Vijayta Films
  • Luxury cars: Fiat, Mercedes SL500, Range Rover Evoque
  • Annual earnings: ₹12 crore+; ₹5 crore per film
  • Family succession: Division based on will; total family wealth over ₹1,000 crore

Dharmendra’s Will: Scenario 1- Distribution Through A Valid Will (Legally Speaking)

Wishes of the Deceased Come First: If Dharmendra made a valid will, it means his wishes for how his property should be shared will be followed.

Freedom to Choose Beneficiaries: He could have decided to give his property to Hema Malini, her daughters, his first wife Prakash Kaur, his sons, or even to charities.

What Makes a Will Valid:

  • It must be written down and signed by Dharmendra.
  • At least two witnesses (who are not getting anything from the will) must sign it.
  • Dharmendra must have been of sound mind and old enough to make a will.

Probate Process: The person named as executor will pay any debts and distribute the property. Sometimes, the will has to go through a legal process called probate to make sure it’s genuine.

Scenario 2: Distribution Without A Will, According To Indian Law (Intestate Succession)

Hindu Succession Law: Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, if Dharmendra dies without a will, his property will be shared by his Class-I legal heirs, who are entitled to an equal share.

  • Prakash Kaur’s Share: Being the first and legally recognized wife, she will take an equal share of the property.
  • Hema Malini’s Share: The law may not give her anything directly; the second marriage, while the first one was still valid, is not legally recognized for inheritance.
    • Children’s Shares: All six children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, Ajeita, Esha, and Ahana, belong to Class-I and will get an equal share of the property acquired by Dharmendra during his lifetime.
    • Equal Division: The estimated estate of ₹335 – ₹450 crore will be divided into seven equal parts: one for Prakash Kaur and one for each of the six children.
First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:51 PM IST
