Home > Entertainment > Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect

Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect

Liam Neeson criticizes actors who are consistently late to set, calling it disrespectful to the crew and unprofessional. He emphasizes punctuality as a sign of respect and integrity, promoting discipline and teamwork in the film industry.

Neeson Emphasizes Respect and Reliability on Set
Neeson Emphasizes Respect and Reliability on Set

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 10:04:04 IST

Liam Neeson has emphasized that being on time for filming is essential, describing it as one of “the most fundamental and important duties” of an actor. In a recent interview, the 73-year-old celebrity mentioned that he’s “listened to troubling accounts about talented actors and actresses who arrive on set two, three, or four hours late.” “I would never collaborate with those individuals.” He characterized that behavior as offensive to the roughly 60 to 80 team members waiting nearby, labeling it disrespectful at the very least.

Professionalism Over Stardom: Neeson Emphasizes Respect and Reliability on Set

Neeson did not specify anyone, but stressed that skill is insignificant without dependability in one’s profession. “The minimum you can do is show them respect by arriving on time,” he noted — a view he sees as essential to his standing in Hollywood. His remarks were delivered while promoting the reboot of The Naked Gun, featuring him with Pamela Anderson. The movie premiered to a $17 million opening at the domestic box office, a commendable amount for a studio comedy.

The comments reflect Neeson’s enduring professional persona: a straightforward actor who prioritizes discipline and dedication. He has consistently voiced dissatisfaction with the industry’s complacency, a recurring theme throughout his decades of work.

Punctuality as a Principle: Neeson Frames Timeliness as a Matter of Respect

Although his remark that he “would never collaborate with” consistently late individuals may appear harsh, Neeson presents it more as an issue of fundamental respect for the teamwork that filmmaking entails. His position seems to indicate the wider principles he upholds, particularly in situations where synchronization and timing are crucial.

Numerous industry professionals could agree to Neeson’s remarks who regard punctuality as a sign of integrity and professionalism. For Neeson, arriving on time goes beyond good etiquette; it signifies respect for all individuals and their time engaged in the procedure.

Also Read: Sharon Stone Says She And Michael Douglas Had A Big Fight Before She Got Her Role In ‘Basic Instinct’

RELATED News

Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”
Salman Khan’s Bold New Direction: A Period Thriller With Mahesh Narayanan
George Clooney Claps Back At Critics, Says He Doesn’t Care About Doubts Over His Acting Versatility
Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns
Legendary Singer Jane Morgan, Voice of ‘Fascination’ And Ed Sullivan Favorite, Passes Away Peacefully At 101

LATEST NEWS

114-Year-Old Doctor Becomes Japan’s Oldest Person – You Won’t Believe What She Still Does Daily
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Exits Nuclear Treaty With US After Donald Trump’s Submarine Move
Excerpt From NDA Parliamentary Party Meet: PM Modi Praises Amit Shah For Longest Serving Union Home Minister
Uttar Pradesh: Parents Carry Baby Overhead While Navigating Flooded Prayagraj Streets
Russia Slams Trump’s Tariffs As “Neocolonial Agenda” — How US-Russia Relations Have Shifted In 2025
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Down In Tears After Oval Test Win, Emotional Moment Stuns Fans
Lionel Messi’s Visit To Kerala Cancelled: What Happened
Shibu Soren’s Last Rites, Hemant Soren Arrives At His Late Father’s Residence
Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Gautam Gambhir On Workload Management: ‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’
Pakistanis Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine? Zelensky Vows To Fight The New Threat
Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect
Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect
Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect
Liam Neeson Calls Out Tardy Actors, Stresses Punctuality as a Sign of Respect

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?