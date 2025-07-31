Home > Entertainment > Lindsay Lohan Spills On Dubai Life, Why The Mean Girls Star Fled From Hollywood ?

Lindsay Lohan dropped a bombshell on 'Live with Kelly and Mark,' revealing why she ditched Hollywood for Dubai. The actress spilled a lot of tea, from craving privacy from paparazzi chaos, the Mean Girls icon now lives a private serene life with her family, plotting a dazzling comeback in 'Freakier Friday.'

July 31, 2025

Lindsay Lohan stunned Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Mark with her candid reason for trading Hollywood’s spotlight for a quieter life in Dubai. At 39, the Freakier Friday star revealed how Dubai’s strict privacy laws and serene environment offered her a fresh start, far from the paparazzi’s relentless pursuit.

Lohan Escaping the Paparazzi Nightmare

Lohan, known for her iconic roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, shared her Hollywood experience and expressed her dislike for the paparazzi culture. “I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi…that’s kind of annoying,” the actress said in 2024.

Moving to Dubai in 2014, she found refuge in a city where it is illegal to photograph someone without their permission, particularly in private settings such as restaurants. This took Ripa by surprise-amazing!” Lohan supported this, one of her few great decisions: “Privacy is key.” This means not living every day with her guard up, hoping her or her two-year-old son Luai aren’t being recorded. 

Building a “Normal” Life in Dubai

In Dubai, Lohan has crafted a balanced life with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son. “It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” she shared on Live. Her daily routine mirrors that of any mom, breakfast with Luai, park visits, or Pilates, unmarred by media scrutiny.

Unlike Los Angeles, where she felt stressed about potential photographers, Dubai offers peace. “I get the privacy, I get the space,” she told Elle. This normalcy has grounded her, prioritizing family over fame.

Lohan’s Strategic and ‘Freakier’ Career Comeback

Lohan’s move was not a retreat but a recalibration. The Hollywood is coming back on screens with her upcoming Netflix rom-com Freakier Friday, all set to hit the screens on August 8, 2025.  In reclaiming her narrative, she has begun to prioritize and select only such projects that are congruent with her values. “Prioritizing myself makes a huge difference,” she opined while stressing balance. Even though, Lohan has faces several phases in her life, she overcame and now she is all ready to shine again!

