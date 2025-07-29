Home > Entertainment > ‘Maine Nahi Churaya!’ RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence, Slams Allegations Of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra Chahal With Bold Response

RJ Mahvash addresses rumors of dating Yuzvendra Chahal post his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, firmly denying allegations of “stealing” him. Her bold “Maine nahi churaya” response aims to silence trolling and clarify her stand.

July 29, 2025

The public gaze remains sharp on celebrity personal lives, and the latest on cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his former wife Dhanashree Verma, and RJ Mahvash is no different. After Chahal and Verma divorced, there have been rumors of Chahal dating RJ Mahvash, culminating in allegations that Mahvash “stole” the cricketer from his former wife. 

In a recent and candid denial, RJ Mahvash has strongly denied these allegations, “Maine nahi churaya”. Her denial arrives at the backdrop of intense public curiosity and social media rumours surrounding the trio’s changing relationships.

The Chahal-Verma Breakup: Untangling the Fibs of an Open Breakup

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s marriage, which was once a fan-favorite relationship, finally came to an end with their divorce being settled in March 2025. The duo, who got married in December 2020, had allegedly started living apart in June 2022. Their mutual consent divorce petition, which was filed in February 2025, requested waiving the six-month cooling-off period, which was rejected by the family court earlier on grounds of partial compliance of alimony conditions. 

But in the end, the Bombay High Court waived the period in light of Chahal’s work obligations, speeding up the procedure. While initial reports circulated about a substantial alimony amount, Dhanashree’s family has since refuted claims of her demanding Rs 60 crore, clarifying that no such figure was ever requested or offered. The reasons for their split are still a topic of public debate with several theories coming up, including news of a fallout over relocation.

RJ Mahvash’s Take: Surfing the Trolling Wave

Following Chahal’s divorce, his frequent outings in public with RJ Mahvash, who is a popular radio jockey and content creator, soon sparked dating rumors. From having been seen together at the Champions Trophy final to having been said to be cheering for Chahal’s team at IPL matches and even planning a surprise birthday bash for him in London, the public made its judgments. 

However, Mahvash has steadfastly insisted that she and Chahal are friends. She has been vocal regarding the online trolling and allegations made against her, pointing out the frivolity of such accusations and judging the general public’s hasty assumption based on merely being spotted with a member of the opposite sex. Her recent “Maine nahi churaya” remark is a direct deflection of those hurling allegations of illegitimately rupturing a marriage, proclaiming her innocence and lamenting the propagation of false information for “views.”

