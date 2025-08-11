Maluma Calls Out A Mother For Bringing Her One-Year-Old Baby To His Concert Without Ear Protection, Calls It ‘Act Of Irresponsibility’

Maluma didn’t hold back this weekend after spotting a fan with a baby at his Mexico City concert. In the middle of his set, he paused and called out a mother for bringing her young child, who didn’t have any ear protection.

“With all due respect… how old are they?” he asked her in Spanish, clearly concerned. “A year? Less?” When the mom confirmed the child was about a year old, Maluma didn’t sugarcoat it: “Do you really think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old to a concert this loud? The sound is insane in here. That baby has no idea what’s going on.”

He kept going, stressing that next time she should protect the child’s ears. “Seriously. It’s your responsibility,” he said. “You’re waving them around like a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be here, trust me. I’m telling you this as a father now—I’d never bring my kid to a concert. Please, be more careful next time.”

Maluma and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, welcomed their first child—a daughter named Paris—in March 2024. They shared the news on Instagram, calling Paris “the love of our lives.”

Since becoming a dad, Maluma’s been open about how much fatherhood has changed him. In an interview with Allure, he said, “Everything’s different now, and I love it. I wake up every day wanting to take on the world. I know I have to give it my all.”

He’s also talked about wanting to set a good example for his daughter. “For Paris, nothing is impossible,” he said. “I make sure I get to bed early and hit the gym every morning—I want to stay healthy and show her what’s possible.”

Maluma’s Mexico City show was part of the final stretch of his “+Pretty +Dirty World Tour,” wrapping up in August in El Salvador. He’s also been making festival rounds, headlining at Rosarito Beach’s Baja Beach Festival alongside J Balvin and Don Omar.

