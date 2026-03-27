Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rani Mukerji’s Return as Fearless Cop in Action-Packed Thriller Online After Theatrical Run

The wait for fans of the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy is finally over as Mardaani 3 makes its grand digital debut. The high-octane crime thriller which started its theatrical run on January 30 2026 has now moved to television where viewers can watch the “Babbar Sherni” perform from their home.

This third installment produced by Yash Raj Films expanded the franchise through its storyline about 93 missing girls and their battle against a dangerous beggar mafia which established Rani Mukerji as one of the strongest police characters in Indian film history.

Mardaani 3 Streaming Platform and Digital Rights

For those eager to know the Mardaani 3 streaming platform, the film has officially found its digital home on Netflix. The movie will become accessible to all subscribers around the world on March 27 2026 after completing its eight-week exclusive theatrical run.

The partnership with Netflix ensures a wide reach, allowing the film to be accessible in various dubbed versions and subtitles. The film uses its release timing strategy to benefit from established box office success which brought its total earnings to over ₹76 crore throughout the world while surpassing the financial success of its previous franchise films.

Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date and Viewing Details

The Mardaani 3 OTT release date became a top weekend recommendation because it will begin on Friday March 27 2026. Viewers can now stream the film in high definition, diving into the dark, procedural narrative which Abhiraj Minawala directed.

The story features a formidable face-off between Shivani Shivaji Roy and the new antagonist “Amma,” who Mallika Prasad plays. The digital premiere has already generated a huge amount of social media activity because it features a bingeable runtime which shows that viewers currently want authentic female-driven action thrillers which feature strong women.

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