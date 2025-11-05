‘Marriage Was A Trap For Money’: Madhampatty Rangaraj Finally Breaks Silence On Shocking Joy Crizildaa Allegations

Madhampatty Rangaraj, a chef-actor, very vehemently denied the allegations of serious nature charged against him by a fashion designer, Joy Crizildaa-who claims to be his second wife.

Breaking his silence on the raging public controversy involving marriage fraud, physical torture, and desertion, Rangaraj has come up with a very strong statement that he will deal with everything related to this case strictly before the court of law.

His main counteraccusation is that the entire business, including the alleged marriage, was subtly staged by her to blackmail him.

The media has amplified this dispute, with reported developments covering social media allegations to formal legal complaints, including a recent one lodged at the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. According to him, he firmly believes in the judicial process to reveal the true picture.

Legal Recourse and Trust in Judiciary

As Madhampatty Rangaraj puts it, whether media trial or public discussion, he would not accept any form of settlement in the garb of out-of-court settlement, though many had approached him to do so.







This posture reinforces his determination to view the domain in question purely as a legal confrontation. “I have the utmost faith in the judicial process” and “I want to air my grievances only before the competent Court who I think will decide the veracity of these allegations”:

Rangaraj would appear to be setting out his legal strategies to dismantle the allegations posed by Crizildaa through formal evidence and legal processes; he has not counted on the court of public opinion. He has requested, even, that the media abstain from speculation or representation of the ongoing situation, stressing that justice must be pursued by way of due process.

Counter-Allegation of Extortion

The most startling part of Rangaraj’s response is his counterclaim of extortion. Although Crizildaa alleges that Rangaraj hid from her his first marriage and deceptively coaxed her into a false second marriage, Rangaraj puts forth that there is perhaps a financial motive behind her actions.

This accusation is monumental, changing the whole picture from one of marriage fraud and abandonment to targeted acts of extortion. By stating that the marriage itself had been “forced to extort money,” Rangaraj directly challenges the legitimacy of the marriage and also the good faith of the complaints against him.

This in effect converts the ongoing legal-battle and public-fight into a complicated entwining of both criminal and civil allegations, where now the judges are led to examine the evidence for both the allegations of deceit and counter allegations.

