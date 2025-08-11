Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

‘Mass Maharaaj‘ Ravi Teja is ready to set the screens on fire with his next, ‘Mass Jathara.’ The official teaser for the upcoming Telugu film was released on Monday, promising a complete entertainer.

The 1-minute-35-second teaser opens to show Ravi Teja in a massy avatar as he dons the police uniform. His signature action moves and swag remain on point as the actor beats up goons, cracks jokes, and dances to trendy music throughout.

Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, also appears in the teaser. One can see another side to Ravi Teja’s character as he tries to impress Sreeleela’s character.

With just the right mix of comedy, action, drama, romance, and an energetic background score, ‘Mass Jathara’ has set the tone for a “Mass Entertainment Feast.”

#MassJathara teaser out now. Mass Maharaj in his element… and even Twitter fan wars get a reference in the film.pic.twitter.com/HriITCWnnI — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) August 11, 2025

Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Ravi Teja wrote, “Serving up a full-meals mass entertainment feast this time. Enjoy the #MassJatharaTeaser! See you in theatres on August 27th #MassJathara #MassJatharaOnAug27th.”

The makers have also promised a “big entertainment full of massive dhamaka.”

As soon as the teaser came out, fans of the superstar went all excited, flooding the comment section with love and support. One wrote, “Ravi Teja anna fire. All the best,” while another added, “Mass fire loading.”

Directed and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, ‘Mass Jathara’ is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas.

It is presented by Srikara Studios. Details surrounding the plotline has been kept under wraps.

The film is set to hit theatres on August 27.

Besides ‘Mass Jathara,’ Ravi Teja also has another project, his 76th film, tentatively titled #RT76 with director Tirumala Kishore.

The shooting for the film has begun, with the first look and official title expected soon.

(With Inputs From ANI)