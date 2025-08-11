LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara teaser promises a full-on entertainer with action, comedy, romance, and swag. Co-starring Sreeleela, the Bhanu Bogavarapu directorial hits theatres August 27. Fans are hailing Ravi Teja’s police avatar as “mass fire,” setting high expectations for the Telugu blockbuster.

Ravi Teja returns as a massy cop in Mass Jathara teaser
Ravi Teja returns as a massy cop in Mass Jathara teaser

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 18:20:00 IST

Mass Maharaaj‘ Ravi Teja is ready to set the screens on fire with his next, ‘Mass Jathara.’ The official teaser for the upcoming Telugu film was released on Monday, promising a complete entertainer.

The 1-minute-35-second teaser opens to show Ravi Teja in a massy avatar as he dons the police uniform. His signature action moves and swag remain on point as the actor beats up goons, cracks jokes, and dances to trendy music throughout.

Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, also appears in the teaser. One can see another side to Ravi Teja’s character as he tries to impress Sreeleela’s character.

With just the right mix of comedy, action, drama, romance, and an energetic background score, ‘Mass Jathara’ has set the tone for a “Mass Entertainment Feast.”

Sharing the teaser on his social media handle, Ravi Teja wrote, “Serving up a full-meals mass entertainment feast this time. Enjoy the #MassJatharaTeaser! See you in theatres on August 27th #MassJathara #MassJatharaOnAug27th.”

The makers have also promised a “big entertainment full of massive dhamaka.”

As soon as the teaser came out, fans of the superstar went all excited, flooding the comment section with love and support. One wrote, “Ravi Teja anna fire. All the best,” while another added, “Mass fire loading.”

Directed and written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, ‘Mass Jathara’ is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas.

It is presented by Srikara Studios. Details surrounding the plotline has been kept under wraps.
The film is set to hit theatres on August 27.

Besides ‘Mass Jathara,’ Ravi Teja also has another project, his 76th film, tentatively titled #RT76 with director Tirumala Kishore.
The shooting for the film has begun, with the first look and official title expected soon. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

Tags: latest entertainment newsMass MaharaajRavi Tejatrending news

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar
Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja And Sreeleela Shine In New Visuals, Actor Returns In A Massy Avatar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?