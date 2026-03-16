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Home > Entertainment > Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You

Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You

At the 98th Academy Awards, Alexandre Singh won Best Live Action Short Film for Two People Exchanging Saliva. The filmmaker dedicated the moment to his father, who migrated from Punjab to the UK in the 1960s, overcame discrimination, and inspired Singh’s artistic journey and multicultural identity.

Who Is Alexandre Singh?
Who Is Alexandre Singh?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 22:45:45 IST

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Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You

The 98th Academy Awards witnessed a historic moment when filmmaker Alexandre Singh secured the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film for his work, Two People Exchanging Saliva.

The Bordeaux-born, New York-based artist Singh received this Oscar win through his first-ever tie with The Singers’ creators. The golden statue marks Singh’s achievement, but it stands as his tribute to his father, who immigrated from Punjab to the United Kingdom during the 1960s.

Singh shared his immigrant heritage through his recent celebration, which showed his father’s journey to overcome 1960s British society challenges after arriving with his traditional beard and turban to achieve multiple advanced degrees, including a PhD.

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Immigrant Resilience and Cultural Synthesis

The life path of Alexandre Singh originates from his father’s demonstration of immigrant resilience, which occurred during a major historical period in British history.

Singh’s father arrived from Punjab during the 1960s, yet he encountered a social environment that frequently rejected individuals who displayed their cultural identity through visible markers like the turban. His Western-custom academic study method led him to develop a passion for the Beatles and French wine.

He studied different cultures, which ultimately took him to France, where he married a French woman. Born in 1980, Alexandre developed his identity as a “Franco-Indian Brit” through his upbringing in two different cultural backgrounds, which he now expresses through his worldwide understanding in his professional output.

Creative Conviction and Artistic Legacy

Singh’s father saw his son practice fine arts at Oxford as an “abomination” because he believed this path suited only British-born citizens. The Oscar win proved his creative conviction, which he maintained throughout his life.

His film presents a black-and-white dystopian story that shows how authoritarianism creates absurd situations that people must navigate to discover their true identities. Singh used the Academy platform to show how art functions as a bridge between his father’s educational requirements and his own artistic achievements.

The death of his father occurred when he reached 21 years old, but this accomplishment enabled him to reconnect with his family’s Punjabi roots and their dedication to hard work, which followed their migration to a new country.

Also Read: Oscars 2026 Live In India: Full Date, Time, And Streaming Platforms, See Exactly When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Ceremony

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 10:45 PM IST
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Tags: 98th Academy AwardsAlexandre SinghOscar winnerTwo People Exchanging Saliva

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Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You

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Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You
Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You
Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You
Meet Alexandre Singh, The Oscar Winner Whose Punjabi Roots Trace Back To A Father Who Migrated To Britain In The 1960s, His journey Will Surprise You

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