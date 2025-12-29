Meet Lokesh Dhar, The Lesser-Known Brother Of Aditya Dhar, And How They Redefined Bollywood Action In Dhurandhar To Meet Hollywood Standards Like Never Before

Bollywood has always been synonymous with larger-than-life drama and high-octane action. But with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, the industry has taken a giant leap toward matching Hollywood-level action standards. While Aditya Dhar has been in the spotlight, his lesser-known brother, Lokesh Dhar, has played a pivotal role in transforming Bollywood action choreography and production techniques.

The Dhar Brothers: Lokesh Dhar, a lesser known bhai of Aditya

Lokesh Dhar, an Indian actor with a strong background in the U.S. film industry, officially teamed up with his brother Aditya Dhar in 2019 to form B62 Studios. Named after their childhood home in Delhi, the studio reflects the brothers’ shared passion for cinema. While Aditya is known for his storytelling prowess (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Lokesh brings over two decades of experience in global production planning, franchise-building, and action design, helping Bollywood films compete on the international stage.

Dhurandhar : Bollywood Action Meets Hollywood Precision

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar quickly became a box office sensation, amassing Rs 1,100 crore globally in just 24 days. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, and has been praised for its stunning performances and high-octane action sequences.

One of the key innovations behind Dhurandhar is its action choreography. The film collaborated with four international action directors:

Aejaz Gulab – Indian practical action

Sea-Young Oh – Korean close-combat

Yannick Ben – European parkour

Ramazan Bulut – Turkish tactical realism

This multi-national collaboration has allowed Dhurandhar to match, and in some ways, surpass Hollywood standards in action filmmaking.

Shooting Back-to-Back: A Franchise-First in Bollywood

In a move rarely attempted in mainstream Bollywood, Dhurandhar was shot back-to-back with Part 2, following a strategy used by franchises like Kill Bill, The Lord of the Rings, and The Avengers. This approach ensures continuity, higher production quality, and global franchise potential. Part 2 is already completed and set for release in March 2026.

B62 Studios: More Than Just Films

B62 Studios is proving that Indian cinema can compete globally without compromising its soul. Their slate includes hits like Uri, Article 370, Baramulla, and streaming favorites like Flames and College Romance. The studio is also exploring collaborations with filmmakers from Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Much like Hollywood’s A24, B62 Studios has carved a niche in high-craft, bold, and globally competitive Indian cinema. The Dhar brothers are not just making films they are redefining the standards for Bollywood storytelling and production.

Industry Praise and Box Office Domination

Dhurandhar’s success has not gone unnoticed. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently said he was “blown away” by the film, praising its seamless storytelling and masterful use of background music. The movie continues to dominate at the box office, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and racing to overtake Pushpa 2.

With Lokesh Dhar’s international expertise and Aditya Dhar’s visionary direction, B62 Studios is setting a benchmark for Bollywood action films. Their work on Dhurandhar proves that Indian cinema can deliver global-scale action, franchise potential, and storytelling that resonates worldwide.

