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Home > Entertainment > Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is approaching its finale. The series stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. Episode 33, which serves as the second-last episode, is scheduled to release on March 14, 2026.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Photo: Youtube)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 14, 2026 17:49:52 IST

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is approaching its finale. The series stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. Episode 33, which serves as the second-last episode, is scheduled to release on March 14, 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the intense and emotional relationship between Ayra and Kamyar unfolds as the story nears its conclusion. 

The show has gained significant popularity on digital platforms and often trends on social media. Although some viewers have criticized certain parts of the storyline, overall interest in the drama has remained strong. Many fans believe that the on-screen chemistry between Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan has been a major reason for keeping audiences engaged.

Last month, a source told Filmibeat that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has attracted viewers across the globe. The drama has built a large fan base in countries such as India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The series is a limited production consisting of 34 episodes in total. Since the cast has already completed filming, extending the show is unlikely. An official announcement from the channel and production team is expected at the appropriate time.

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Earlier, the drama aired twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays. However, due to schedule changes, it is now released only once a week. On March 13, a YouTube channel uploaded a video titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33, which led many viewers worldwide to believe a new episode had been released. 

When they realized it was a fake upload, they quickly shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “Muje laga aaj itni jaldi episodes bina wait kiye kese de diya.” Another commented, “Pta ni kesa drama he Jo time kest he upload ni krty fzol.” A fan also asked, “Guys 33 episode aayga ya nahi.” These responses highlight how eagerly viewers are waiting for the next episode. Despite doubts after the fake upload, reports suggest that the actual episode will indeed release today.

Episode 33 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will air in Pakistan at 10:30 PM PKT. Viewers in India can watch it online at around 11:30 PM IST. The episode will first appear on the official YouTube channel of ARY Digital, although the channel’s content is blocked in India. As a result, Indian viewers can access the episode through the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel or on Dailymotion.

Episode 33 will mark an important turning point in Ayra and Kamyar’s relationship as the story builds toward its climax. With a mix of playful arguments, serious conflicts, and emotional confessions, the narrative will move closer to its final phase. ARY Digital has also confirmed that the final episode will air after Eid al-Fitr.

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 5:43 PM IST
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Tags: Bilal Abbas Khanhania aamirIndia telecast timeMeri Zindagi Hai TuPakistan Viral ShowYouTube

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

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