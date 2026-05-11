Michael Pennington, the British actor from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has died at the age of 82. This news was reported by international news outlets on May 11 2026. Michael Pennington was a Shakespearean actor. He was well known for playing the role of Moff Jerjerrod, the commander of the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Michael Pennington had a career in theatre, television and film that lasted for six decades. People who worked with him and his fans are paying tribute to him.. His family has not said why he died.

Was the reason for Michael Penningtons death made public?

No it has not been made public yet. Many news outlets reported that Michael Pennington died. They did not say why. His family has not given out any information about his death. Michael Pennington died on May 10 2026 at the age of 82. The news of his death was first reported by The Telegraph. Then confirmed by many other news outlets. Michael Penningtons famous role was in Star Wars. Even though Michael Pennington had an respected career in theatre many people remember him for playing the role of Moff Jerjerrod in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

The scenes where he acted opposite Darth Vader are very memorable. Michael Pennington once said that he was not happy with his performance in the movie.. He knew that the role made him famous among fans all over the world. Michael Pennington was a Shakespearean actor and writer. Before he appeared in Star Wars Michael Pennington was already a known classical actor in Britain. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s. He also co-founded the English Shakespeare Company in 1986 with director Michael Bogdanov.

Michael Pennington wrote books on acting and Shakespeare. He also directed productions in the UK and other countries. His performances in plays like Hamlet King Lear and Richard II were highly praised. People are paying tribute to Michael Pennington after his death. Many actors, theatre personalities and Star Wars fans are paying tribute to Michael Pennington. Actress Miriam Margolyes said that he was an wise performer. She remembered the time they spent together in theatre circles. Many fans on media also remembered Michael Penningtons contribution to classical theatre and science fiction cinema. They called him one of the respected actors to come from Britains stage tradition. Michael Penningtons legacy will live on.

Michael Pennington had a career that lasted for than six decades. He was known for doing both film and serious theatre work. His performances in Star Wars, Hamlet and The Iron Lady introduced him to audiences of all ages. Even though the reason for his death is not known Michael Penningtons contribution to theatre and film will always be remembered by his fans and colleagues, around the world. Michael Pennington will always be remembered as an actor. Michael Penningtons work in Star Wars and theatre will always be celebrated.

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