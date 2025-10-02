LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mohanlal And Mammootty Are Back Together: Mahesh Narayanan's 'Patriot' Teaser Hints At Something Big

Mohanlal And Mammootty Are Back Together: Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Patriot’ Teaser Hints At Something Big

Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite after 16 years in Mahesh Narayanan’s thriller Patriot. The teaser showcases high-octane action, espionage, and a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy, hinting at a gripping, suspense-filled story.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 2, 2025 15:41:19 IST

Mohanlal And Mammootty Are Back Together: Mahesh Narayanan's 'Patriot' Teaser Hints At Something Big

Malayalam film lovers are in for a treat as the highly awaited teaser of Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, was released on Thursday, witnessing the powdery reunion of industry titans Mohanlal and Mammootty after almost 16 years. Directed by Anto Joseph, the movie offers a high-voltage mix of espionage, action, and patriotism.

The teaser promises an action-packed thriller, focusing on a retired JAG officer, Mammootty, who is falsely accused of spying. To save his reputation and the country, he goes undercover. Mohanlal comes aboard as Col. Rahim Naik, a seasoned armed forces agent. Both the legends bring death-defying stunts, proving their legendary on-screen persona.

Fahadh Faasil’s character adds intrigue, expressing concern about the powerful duo, hinting at a complex narrative filled with power struggles. The teaser also features Nayanthara, Revathy, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles, adding further depth to the star-studded cast.

The teaser has already caused huge hype, with Bollywood veterans Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan posting it on their social media. The fans are especially thrilled since Patriot is the comeback vehicle of Mammootty to the big screen, almost eight months after taking a break owing to health issues.

The trailer guarantees a thrilling spy drama, with Fahadh Faasil introducing: “I remember my father telling me there was once when this country was ruled by the two of them…Together. Throughout all these years, what they accumulated was not merely followers…Faith!” The trailer suggests an even greater conspiracy, promising a third significant character whose identity is not known.

With Patriot, Malayalam film industry is treated to the much-awaited on-screen return of Mohanlal and Mammootty together in an action thriller that their fans have been waiting for.

Watch the teaser here:

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 3:35 PM IST
Mohanlal And Mammootty Are Back Together: Mahesh Narayanan's 'Patriot' Teaser Hints At Something Big

