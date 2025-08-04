Mohit Suri Denies Claims of Staged Audience Reactions, Calls Saiyaara’s Impact Completely Genuine

Director Mohit Suri has spoken out about those viral videos of fans getting really emotional during Saiyaara, some crying, some even fainting, and a few watching while on a drip. He’s made it clear that none of it was fake or planned; these reactions were 100% real.

Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films CEO Deny Claims of Staged Audience Reactions, Affirm Fans’ Genuine Emotional Connection to Saiyaara

Director Mohit Suri has addressed the increasing rumors that the viral clips showing emotional responses from audiences to Saiyaara including individuals crying, fainting, or even viewing the film while connected to a medical drip were fabricated as part of a marketing strategy. Suri believes those instances were completely genuine.

“We have been truthful about this film from the very beginning,” Suri stated in a recent interview. “Many believe that the videos spreading online were orchestrated, but that’s completely false.”

Supporting him, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani also commented on the online chatter. He mentioned that none of the individuals shown in those videos were actors or influencers contracted by the studio. He stressed that the fans were responding authentically, and the production team had no involvement in creating those instances.

Authentic Audience Reactions Propel Saiyaara to Blockbuster Status, Says Mohit Suri

From guys dancing shirtless in the aisles to people showing strong emotions during the movie, the audience’s reactions quickly blew up online after Saiyaara hit theaters. Suri believes it’s all because the film really strikes a chord with people, not because of any marketing tricks.

“I have produced numerous films, but the feedback I’ve gotten for Saiyaara is unique,” he stated. “Individuals are expressing to me how profoundly it touched them.” That’s something you cannot produce. After its release in mid-July, Saiyaara has turned into a blockbuster, grossing almost ₹400 crore worldwide

