Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan, which promises to deliver a gripping rural mystery. Ahead of its debut, the makers recently unveiled the official trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the dark and intriguing world surrounding the mysterious character of Kaattaan.

The series, created by M. Manikandan, has already sparked curiosity among viewers with its unusual storyline and layered narrative. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller, including its OTT release date, cast, storyline, and streaming details.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date And Platform

The much-anticipated Tamil web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan will begin streaming on JioHotstar from March 27, 2026. The show will release directly on the OTT platform without a theatrical run.

The project was first announced during the JioHotstar South Unbound event, where the platform unveiled a slate of upcoming titles from the southern film industry.

Confirming the release date while sharing the trailer, the platform wrote on social media:

“Yaaru Intha Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Who is this Muthu alias Kaattaan)? Hotstar Specials Muthu Engira Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on JioHotstar.”

The series will be available in seven languages to cater to a wider audience across India, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Plot: A Mysterious Story From Rural Tamil Nadu

Set in a village in rural Tamil Nadu, the series revolves around a mysterious and unsettling discovery. The story begins when a teenager stumbles upon a severed human head, triggering a shocking chain of events.

The head reportedly begins speaking and identifies itself as Kaattaan, sparking a tense investigation among villagers. As people try to uncover the truth behind the murder and locate the missing body, multiple versions of the story begin to surface.

Through fragmented and conflicting perspectives, the series attempts to unravel who Muthu, also known as Kaattaan, really is. Depending on who narrates his story, he is described as a legend, a menace, or even a miracle. This layered storytelling builds suspense while exploring how myths and perceptions shape a person’s identity.

Cast Of Muthu Engira Kaattaan

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the series features an ensemble cast including:

Milind Soman

Sudev Nair

Vadivel Murugan

Risha Jacobs

VJ Parvathy

Kalaivani Bhaskar

Muthukumar

The diverse cast is expected to bring depth to the narrative, which revolves around different interpretations of the central character.

Director And Crew

Muthu Engira Kaattaan has been created by filmmaker M. Manikandan, who is known for his critically acclaimed film Kadaisi Vivasayi. The series is co-directed by Manikandan and B. Ajithkumar.

The music for the project has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan, while cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan.

Interestingly, the series also marks Manikandan’s first attempt at the action genre. It also reunites him with Vijay Sethupathi after their earlier collaborations in films like Kaaka Muttai and Aandavan Kattalai.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from this web series, Vijay Sethupathi has a packed lineup of projects. He will next headline the action film Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which also stars Samyuktha and Tabu.

The actor has also announced Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marking their reunion after Super Deluxe. The film will feature Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

In addition, Sethupathi will make a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, headlined by Rajinikanth. He is also part of Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR, and has confirmed another project directed by Mani Ratnam, where he is expected to share screen space with Sai Pallavi.

With its mysterious premise, strong cast, and a unique narrative structure, Muthu Engira Kaattaan is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Tamil OTT releases of the year.

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