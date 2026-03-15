Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Harish Rana Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Muthu Engira Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, streams on JioHotstar from March 27. The rural mystery thriller explores the legend of Kaattaan.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, streams on JioHotstar from March 27. (Photo: X/@sri50)
Muthu Engira Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, streams on JioHotstar from March 27. (Photo: X/@sri50)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 15, 2026 20:03:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan, which promises to deliver a gripping rural mystery. Ahead of its debut, the makers recently unveiled the official trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the dark and intriguing world surrounding the mysterious character of Kaattaan.

The series, created by M. Manikandan, has already sparked curiosity among viewers with its unusual storyline and layered narrative. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller, including its OTT release date, cast, storyline, and streaming details.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date And Platform

The much-anticipated Tamil web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan will begin streaming on JioHotstar from March 27, 2026. The show will release directly on the OTT platform without a theatrical run.

You Might Be Interested In

The project was first announced during the JioHotstar South Unbound event, where the platform unveiled a slate of upcoming titles from the southern film industry.

Confirming the release date while sharing the trailer, the platform wrote on social media:
“Yaaru Intha Muthu Engira Kaattaan (Who is this Muthu alias Kaattaan)? Hotstar Specials Muthu Engira Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on JioHotstar.”

The series will be available in seven languages to cater to a wider audience across India, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

Plot: A Mysterious Story From Rural Tamil Nadu

Set in a village in rural Tamil Nadu, the series revolves around a mysterious and unsettling discovery. The story begins when a teenager stumbles upon a severed human head, triggering a shocking chain of events.

The head reportedly begins speaking and identifies itself as Kaattaan, sparking a tense investigation among villagers. As people try to uncover the truth behind the murder and locate the missing body, multiple versions of the story begin to surface.

Through fragmented and conflicting perspectives, the series attempts to unravel who Muthu, also known as Kaattaan, really is. Depending on who narrates his story, he is described as a legend, a menace, or even a miracle. This layered storytelling builds suspense while exploring how myths and perceptions shape a person’s identity.

Cast Of Muthu Engira Kaattaan

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the series features an ensemble cast including:

  • Milind Soman

  • Sudev Nair

  • Vadivel Murugan

  • Risha Jacobs

  • VJ Parvathy

  • Kalaivani Bhaskar

  • Muthukumar

The diverse cast is expected to bring depth to the narrative, which revolves around different interpretations of the central character.

Director And Crew

Muthu Engira Kaattaan has been created by filmmaker M. Manikandan, who is known for his critically acclaimed film Kadaisi Vivasayi. The series is co-directed by Manikandan and B. Ajithkumar.

The music for the project has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan, while cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan.

Interestingly, the series also marks Manikandan’s first attempt at the action genre. It also reunites him with Vijay Sethupathi after their earlier collaborations in films like Kaaka Muttai and Aandavan Kattalai.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from this web series, Vijay Sethupathi has a packed lineup of projects. He will next headline the action film Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which also stars Samyuktha and Tabu.

The actor has also announced Pocket Novel, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marking their reunion after Super Deluxe. The film will feature Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

In addition, Sethupathi will make a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, headlined by Rajinikanth. He is also part of Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR, and has confirmed another project directed by Mani Ratnam, where he is expected to share screen space with Sai Pallavi.

With its mysterious premise, strong cast, and a unique narrative structure, Muthu Engira Kaattaan is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Tamil OTT releases of the year.

ALSO READ: Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 8:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: MuthuMuthu Engira KaattaanMuthu Engira Kaattaan OTTMuthu Engira Kaattaan OTT release dateVijay Sethupathi

RELATED News

Zareen Khan Recalls Backlash After Hate Story 3, Says Aksar 2 Required ‘A Kiss Or Me In A Bra’ In Almost Every Scene, Reveals People Looked Down Upon Her

Made In Korea On Netflix: Check Release Date, Streaming Details And The Story Behind Kim Min-ha Dubbing Priyanka Mohan’s Character

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Why Was Zakir Khan Hospitalised? Video Of Stand-Up Comedian Surfaces Weeks After He Announced Break From Touring- Watch

LATEST NEWS

Lalit Modi Back in IPL? Former Indian Premier League Commissioner Eyes Rajasthan Royals Ownership in ₹10,000-Crore Deal

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 15): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Black Market Prices Skyrocket? Check Pan-India Rates Here

Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon: Check How To Download

Fact Check: Did Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Switch From Cricket to Bollywood After a Setback?

Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

‘Jos Buttler’s Form is Pedestrian’: Aakash Chopra Flags Major Gujarat Titans Concern Ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch

RBI Assistant 2025 Application Edit Window Closing Date: Last Chance To Correct Application

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details
Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details
Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details
Muthu Engira Kaattaan OTT Release Date: All You Need To Know About Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller, Cast, Plot And Streaming Details

QUICK LINKS