Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Anurag Dobhal Latest Health Update: Just days after Anurag Dobhal, the YouTuber known from Bigg Boss 17, seemed to be on the mend and got out of the ICU, he’s back in the hospital. His condition suddenly got worse while he was being transferred to Dehradun.

Anurag Dobhal Health Update

His manager, Rohit Panday, shared updates on Instagram. In one of his Stories, Rohit posted a video of Anurag in an ambulance with an oxygen mask, saying, “After his condition stabilised, we got him discharged to take him to Dehradun. But while shifting him, things went downhill fast; he started struggling to breathe. Right now, we’re rushing him to the nearest hospital. He’s fighting for his life.”

Naturally, fans are worried. Anurag had just started to recover, and doctors considered him stable not long ago.

After ICU Discharge, Anurag Dobhal ’s Health Worsens

Earlier, doctors diagnosed him with severe pneumonia. Just a day before, Rohit mentioned in another post that Anurag’s health took a nosedive as complications from his recent accident set in.

The infection hit hard because his lungs were already damaged. Rohit wrote, “His condition was stable, but things have gotten worse. His lungs were partially damaged in the accident, and now he has a serious infection. He’s under close watch.”

Before all this, Rohit had told everyone Anurag was making progress; he’d moved out of the ICU and seemed better. But things changed quickly.

And before the accident even happened, Anurag was pretty open about tough times at home. In a recent Instagram Live, he talked about problems with his family and their opposition to his inter-caste marriage.

He even accused them of mental harassment in a two-hour-long vlog.

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