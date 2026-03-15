Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Gas cylinder price Anurag Dobhal Assam election dates election date AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider and a former Bigg Boss 17 contestant, has been rushed back to the hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated during transfer to Dehradun.

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 15, 2026 19:27:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Anurag Dobhal Latest Health Update: Just days after Anurag Dobhal, the YouTuber known from Bigg Boss 17, seemed to be on the mend and got out of the ICU, he’s back in the hospital. His condition suddenly got worse while he was being transferred to Dehradun.

Anurag Dobhal Health Update

His manager, Rohit Panday, shared updates on Instagram. In one of his Stories, Rohit posted a video of Anurag in an ambulance with an oxygen mask, saying, “After his condition stabilised, we got him discharged to take him to Dehradun. But while shifting him, things went downhill fast; he started struggling to breathe. Right now, we’re rushing him to the nearest hospital. He’s fighting for his life.”

Naturally, fans are worried. Anurag had just started to recover, and doctors considered him stable not long ago.

You Might Be Interested In

After ICU Discharge, Anurag Dobhal’s Health Worsens

Earlier, doctors diagnosed him with severe pneumonia. Just a day before, Rohit mentioned in another post that Anurag’s health took a nosedive as complications from his recent accident set in.

The infection hit hard because his lungs were already damaged. Rohit wrote, “His condition was stable, but things have gotten worse. His lungs were partially damaged in the accident, and now he has a serious infection. He’s under close watch.”

Before all this, Rohit had told everyone Anurag was making progress; he’d moved out of the ICU and seemed better. But things changed quickly.

And before the accident even happened, Anurag was pretty open about tough times at home. In a recent Instagram Live, he talked about problems with his family and their opposition to his inter-caste marriage.

He even accused them of mental harassment in a two-hour-long vlog.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 7:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anurag DobhalAnurag Dobhal health updateanurag dobhal ICUhome-hero-pos-11UK07 Rider

RELATED News

Made In Korea On Netflix: Check Release Date, Streaming Details And The Story Behind Kim Min-ha Dubbing Priyanka Mohan’s Character

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Why Was Zakir Khan Hospitalised? Video Of Stand-Up Comedian Surfaces Weeks After He Announced Break From Touring- Watch

Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

LATEST NEWS

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Attention Flyers! West Asia Conflict Disrupts Flights As SpiceJet Restricts Dubai Operations, Announces 7 Fujairah-India Flights

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon: Check How To Download

Fact Check: Did Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Switch From Cricket to Bollywood After a Setback?

Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

Delhi Murder: 24-Year-Old Man Strangles Woman To Death In Hotel Room After Having Sex As Argument Over Marriage Turns Ugly

‘Jos Buttler’s Form is Pedestrian’: Aakash Chopra Flags Major Gujarat Titans Concern Ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch

RBI Assistant 2025 Application Edit Window Closing Date: Last Chance To Correct Application

Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’
Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’
Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’
Anurag Dobhal’s Latest Health Update: Is UKO7 Rider Fighting For His Life After Being Moved Out Of ICU? Manager Says, ‘He Started Having…’

QUICK LINKS