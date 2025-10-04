LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

The wait is over! My Hero Academia Season 8 premiered on October 4, 2025, adapting the epic “Last War” arc from Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. With 11 intense episodes releasing weekly, Deku, Bakugo, and Class 1-A face their ultimate showdown against the League of Villains.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Premieres: The Final Battle Begins in the Last War Arc Pc: IMDB
My Hero Academia Season 8 Premieres: The Final Battle Begins in the Last War Arc Pc: IMDB

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 4, 2025 18:38:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

The opposite count is finally over! My hero academia season 8 has arrived, which promises climatic conclusions that fans have been estimated at years. This final installment adopts the headfresp in the high-day ‘last war’ arc from the original manga of Kohei Hoicoshi, which makes the remaining heroes of the world against the integrated strength for another league of villains. The platform is prescribed for an epic, emotionally charged performance that will determine the fate of the Hero society. Deku, Bakugo, Sato, and the rest u.a. The upper classes are ready for their final testing, pushing their bizarre to the limits for a final, spectacular performance of valor. Get ready for the end of the journey from Quirkless Dreamer to Medoria

Release Schedule & Episode Count

The final season was officially premiered on October 4, 2025. The new episodes are following a weekly release format, which is airing on every Saturday, making this decline a great anchor for the 2025 anime season. While the studio bones are protected the official confirmation, the industry scheduling insights strongly suggests that there will be a tight run of 11 episodes in the season. This small count ensures a concentrated, intensive adaptation, which concludes the series by mid -December 2025 and allows Anime to adopt a full manga story, including an anticipated epilogue.

Where to Watch the Final Showdown

For fans outside Japan, my hero Academia is the primary destination crunchrol to see season 8. The platform is Simulcast the final season globally, often subtitled versions available on the same day as Japanese broadcasting. In the United States, viewers can also reach Simulcast on Hulu. The English dub is expected to follow the release pattern of the previous season shortly after the Japanese premiere, probably a few weeks starting in the season’s run. Make sure your membership is ready to go; You would not like to trust the villain for the update of this decisive battle!

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In Royal Avatar On Ramp, Fans Hail Her As ‘The OG Ramp Queen’

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 6:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: my hero academiaMy hero academia season 8

RELATED News

Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Varun Dhawan’s Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned
Sean Diddy’s Net Worth: What Could Change For Disgraced Rapper’s 400 Million Dollars Fortune And Music Empire
George Clooney Criticizes Trump’s 100% Film Tariff, Urges Federal Tax Incentives for Hollywood
Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc

QUICK LINKS