Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

Suki Waterhouse has been kind of missing in action on social media lately, and fans were definitely starting to wonder what was up. Turns out, she finally broke her silence and let everyone in on the reason. And, honestly, it’s not what you’d expect.

Suki posted on Instagram and explained that she hadn’t been active on X (aka, the artist formerly known as Twitter) because—get this—she ended up with a hernia after squeezing into pants that were just way too tight. Six months ago.

Suki Waterhouse Got Hospitalised Due To Hernia

In her words: “‘Suki, you never tweet anymore’ — have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you.” I mean, talk about suffering for fashion.

“suki you never tweet anymore” have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) July 14, 2025

She included two photos in the post. One was her lying in a hospital bed, hospital gown and all, with a cannula in her arm. She’s got a hospital wristband, some white earphones, and a vape just chilling on her chest. The other pic?

It’s her under some leafy branches and a massive disco ball, rocking these super tight, dark green pants. Pretty on-brand, honestly.

What exactly happened?

People magazine said the hospital snap probably came from her Sparklemuffin Tour across North America, which kicked off in September 2024 and wrapped up in December, right after she dropped her second album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.”

On the career side, Suki’s been busy. Right before her tour, she actually opened for Taylor Swift at one of the Eras Tour London shows. Not bad, huh? After that, she did a three-night run at the Roxy Theatre in LA this March. Sure, she’s still acting and making music, but let’s be real—her relationship with Robert Pattinson is what people can’t stop talking about.

They’ve been together since 2018, got engaged five years later, and had a daughter in 2024. And, rumour has it, they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the Caribbean on New Year’s Eve. As for whether that’s true—no confirmation or denial from those two yet.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got