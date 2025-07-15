LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

Suki Waterhouse broke her social media silence with a hilarious confession: she’s been MIA because tight pants gave her a hernia six months ago. She shared hospital pics on Instagram, revealing the fashion mishap during her Sparklemuffin tour. Fans are also buzzing about her secret wedding to Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse with husband Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse with husband Robert Pattinson

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:03:16 IST

Suki Waterhouse has been kind of missing in action on social media lately, and fans were definitely starting to wonder what was up. Turns out, she finally broke her silence and let everyone in on the reason. And, honestly, it’s not what you’d expect.

Suki posted on Instagram and explained that she hadn’t been active on X (aka, the artist formerly known as Twitter) because—get this—she ended up with a hernia after squeezing into pants that were just way too tight. Six months ago.

Suki Waterhouse  Got Hospitalised Due To Hernia

In her words: “‘Suki, you never tweet anymore’ — have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you.” I mean, talk about suffering for fashion.

She included two photos in the post. One was her lying in a hospital bed, hospital gown and all, with a cannula in her arm. She’s got a hospital wristband, some white earphones, and a vape just chilling on her chest. The other pic?

It’s her under some leafy branches and a massive disco ball, rocking these super tight, dark green pants. Pretty on-brand, honestly.

What exactly happened? 

People magazine said the hospital snap probably came from her Sparklemuffin Tour across North America, which kicked off in September 2024 and wrapped up in December, right after she dropped her second album “Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.”

On the career side, Suki’s been busy. Right before her tour, she actually opened for Taylor Swift at one of the Eras Tour London shows. Not bad, huh? After that, she did a three-night run at the Roxy Theatre in LA this March. Sure, she’s still acting and making music, but let’s be real—her relationship with Robert Pattinson is what people can’t stop talking about.

They’ve been together since 2018, got engaged five years later, and had a daughter in 2024. And, rumour has it, they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the Caribbean on New Year’s Eve. As for whether that’s true—no confirmation or denial from those two yet.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got

Tags: hernialatest hollywood newsrobert pattinsonSuki Waterhouse

More News

Ashutosh Rana Opens Up About Marathi Row In Maharashtra: Language Can Never Be A Subject Of Conflict.
AWL Agri Business Posts Strong Growth, Q1 FY26 Revenue Jumps 21 pc YoY
David Corenswet Reveals Him Bruising His Right T***icle During ‘This Wonderful Epic Moment’ In Superman Is Part Of The Final Cut
Rishabh Pant Pens Heartfelt Post After India’s Thrilling Lord’s Loss: ‘We Fought Hard’
Rahul Gandhi Asks Bihar Leaders To Remain Alert Over EC’s SIR Exercise
Rajeev Shukla Reveals King Charles III Asked About Akash Deep’s Sister’s Cancer Battle
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia
Punjab: Golden Temple Receives Second Consecutive Bomb Threat Via Email- Details Inside!
Does Nayanthara Have An Account On X? Her Team Busts The Rumours Amid Controversy
‘Why Don’t You Feed Stray Dogs In Your House’: Supreme Court Slams Petitioner Over Feeding Fedding Strays
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia
Mystery Behind Suki Waterhouse’s Absence From Social Media Revealed, Robert Pattinson’s Wife Was Hospitalised Due To Hernia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?