Neeraj Ghaywan Returns: Homebound Selected for India Oscar Entry

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is the selected movie to enter the nomination of the Academy Awards 2026 in the nomination of Best International Feature Film. The movie is based on an ensemble of Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. This was stated by the Film Federation of India, the body which is the only one of choosing the Oscars submission of India. The movie has already rocked the world film festivals. It was filmed at Cannes earlier this year and won a standing ovation and also appeared at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival where it came in as the second runner up in the International People Choice Award race. Homebound will open in Indian theatres 26 September.

What is Homebound based on?

Homebound is a piece of narrative based on the actual events, inspired by an essay by Basharat Peer, a 2020 paper in the New York Times, where the author, in his piece, A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway, shared his experience of a friendship with his ailing relative, who was dying along the highway. It tracks two country boys, with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the role, who aspire to have government employment and be respected in the face of caste and communal prejudice, Janhvi Kapoor is their friend. The sponsor of the movie is Dharma Productions and one of the best known ones is the fact that Martin Scorsese is listed as an executive producer. These recommendations and the thematic richness of it make the film to attain some credibility as a serious nominee in the Oscars.

In Which Category Is Homebound Nominated?

Three films have been nominated in the best international feature film category of the Oscars in the past, which are Mother India, Salaam Bombay and Lagaan, none of which have been successful. The only Indian movies to be awarded at the Oscars have all been in open categories, like RRR was this year, securing two awards. By choosing Homebound, India wishes to keep on pushing the boundaries of international filmmaking. The movie blends the elements of socially touching narration, good acting, and substantial production support.

