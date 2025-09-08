LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > New cast members added to 'Last Samurai Standing'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:56:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): New cast members have joined the Japanese samurai epic ‘Last Samurai Standing’.

The project will feature Hamada Gaku as Superintendent General Kawaji Toshiyoshi, Okazaki Taiiku as Keage Jinroku (a successor of the Kyohachi-ryu school of swordsmanship), Iura Arata as Home Minister Okubo Toshimichi, Tanaka Tetsushi as Bureau of Communications chief Maejima Hisoka, and Nakajima Ayumu as Okubo’s secretary Nagase Shinpei, Variety reported.

The newcomers join the previously announced star-studded lineup, including Fujisaka Yumia, Kiyohara Kaya, Higashide Masahiro, Sometani Shota, Saotome Taichi, Endo Yuya, Fuchikami Yasushi, Jo Kairi, Yamada Takayuki, Ichinose Wataru, Yoshioka Riho, Ninomiya Kazunari, Tamaki Hiroshi, and Ito Hideaki.

Netflix has also unveiled a teaser, giving a sneak peek into the show.

Director Fujii Michihito, working alongside Okada, has crafted what promises to be a visual spectacle, particularly evident in the large-scale melee sequence at Tenryuji Temple. The set piece was filmed over multiple days and required more than 1,000 cast and crew members to execute.

The series is based on Imamura Shogo’s “Ikusagami” series of novels, published by Kodansha Bunko. Fujii directs alongside Yamaguchi Kento and Yamamoto Toru, with screenplay duties handled by Fujii, Yamaguchi, and Yashiro Risa. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

