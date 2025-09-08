New cast members added to 'Last Samurai Standing'

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): New cast members have joined the Japanese samurai epic ‘Last Samurai Standing’.

The project will feature Hamada Gaku as Superintendent General Kawaji Toshiyoshi, Okazaki Taiiku as Keage Jinroku (a successor of the Kyohachi-ryu school of swordsmanship), Iura Arata as Home Minister Okubo Toshimichi, Tanaka Tetsushi as Bureau of Communications chief Maejima Hisoka, and Nakajima Ayumu as Okubo’s secretary Nagase Shinpei, Variety reported.

The newcomers join the previously announced star-studded lineup, including Fujisaka Yumia, Kiyohara Kaya, Higashide Masahiro, Sometani Shota, Saotome Taichi, Endo Yuya, Fuchikami Yasushi, Jo Kairi, Yamada Takayuki, Ichinose Wataru, Yoshioka Riho, Ninomiya Kazunari, Tamaki Hiroshi, and Ito Hideaki.

Netflix has also unveiled a teaser, giving a sneak peek into the show.

Prepare to witness a battle royale like no other. Last Samurai Standing premieres November 13. In post-samurai era Japan, 292 fallen samurais are lured into a survival game where the last competitor standing claims 100 billion yen. pic.twitter.com/FM4vWL7z9e — Netflix (@netflix) September 7, 2025

Director Fujii Michihito, working alongside Okada, has crafted what promises to be a visual spectacle, particularly evident in the large-scale melee sequence at Tenryuji Temple. The set piece was filmed over multiple days and required more than 1,000 cast and crew members to execute.

The series is based on Imamura Shogo’s “Ikusagami” series of novels, published by Kodansha Bunko. Fujii directs alongside Yamaguchi Kento and Yamamoto Toru, with screenplay duties handled by Fujii, Yamaguchi, and Yashiro Risa. (ANI)

