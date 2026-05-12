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Home > Entertainment News > Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know

Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know

Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live On Tour 2027 is finally here. Check the full schedule, venue list, presale details, and fan reactions online.

Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 (Photo/X)
Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 00:40 IST

Dinner Party Tour 2027: Niall Horan fans are officially losing it online after the singer announced Dinner Party Live On Tour 2027. The former One Direction star is set to return across the US and Canada next year, marking one of his biggest solo tours yet. His upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party, has already created huge buzz among fans online. Fans are calling this Niall’s “most exciting era yet.” From ticket sale dates to VIP packages, here’s everything you need to know about the newly announced tour.

When Will The Tour Start?

The North American part of the tour kicks off March 17, 2027, in St. Paul, Minnesota. The tour will travel through various cities before wrapping up on May 29, 2027, in Vancouver, Canada.

Some of the specific venues announced include:

You Might Be Interested In
  • TD Garden, Boston
  • United Centre, Chicago
  • Barclays Centre, Brooklyn
  • Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • Rogers Arena, Vancouver

Ticket sale dates and presale information

There will be various presales before ticket sales on general admission. Reportedly, the presale for Citi cardmember fans begins May 12, while the artist presale starts May 13. General tickets are set to go live at 10 AM local time on May 15 via Live Nation.

There will also be VIP packages for the fans looking to enhance their experience, which include:

  • Early access to the venue before general entry begins
  • Exclusive lounge access
  • VIP bars
  • Premium seating availability

Why fans are finding this era extra emotional?

The tour will support Niall’s upcoming record Dinner Party, due out on June 5, 2026. Reportedly, the album deals with love, fear, relationships, and personal growth. Some of the songs apparently have emotional references for late Liam Payne.

Fans online are already describing the upcoming shows as being deeply emotional and nostalgic, especially for the longterm One Direction fans.

Also Read: ‘When I Saw Kim’s Sex Tape…’: Kris Jenner’s Confession Goes Viral On Mother’s Day

Overview

Niall Horan’s Dinner Party Live On Tour 2027 is looking to be one of the biggest pop tours of the year. With arena dates, VIP upgrades, emotional music, and a huge amount of fan anticipation, the singer has already taken over social media before the tour even starts.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and official tour announcements available at the time of writing. Tour dates, venues, ticket sale timings, and event details may be subject to change by the organisers or management team. Readers are advised to check official ticketing platforms and artist announcements for the latest updates.

Also Read: Michael Pennington Dies at 81: Legendary Stage and Screen Star’s Death Shocks Fans Worldwide

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Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know

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Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know

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Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know
Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know
Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour 2027 Announced: Dates, Tickets, Venues and What Fans Should Know
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