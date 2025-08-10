LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > No One's Called Me: Hina Khan Reveals Industry Is Hesitated To Offer Her Work Post Cancer Diagnosis

No One’s Called Me: Hina Khan Reveals Industry Is Hesitated To Offer Her Work Post Cancer Diagnosis

A year after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, Hina Khan returns with Pati Patni Aur Panga, but senses hesitation from the industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is open to TV, OTT, and films, and dreams of playing a spy after being inspired by Special Ops.

Hina Khan
Hina Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 10, 2025 17:42:00 IST

It’s been a year since Hina Khan told the world about her breast cancer, and even now, she can feel the hesitation in the industry.

People aren’t exactly lining up to work with her. She senses it—no one’s come out and said, “Hey, you’re not all the way back yet,” but the silence speaks for itself.

Hina Khan: I’m open to auditions

Work just stopped when she got sick. She had to turn down a bunch of offers, and now that she’s back—her first project since her diagnosis is “Pati Patni Aur Panga”—she’s having to start over, in a way. She gets it. If the roles were reversed, she’d probably think twice too. But she’s not giving up. “I’m open to auditions—where did I stop? No one’s called me for a whole year, for whatever reasons. I’m open to everything, please call me,” she told PTI.

Hina’s 37 now, and most people know her from “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2,” “Khatron Ke Khiladi 8,” or “Bigg Boss 11.” Coming back to television with this reality show is a win, at least to her.

She’s on screen again, and the show itself is packed with well-known couples—Hina and Rocky Jaiswal, Debinna and Gurmeet, Rubina and Abhinav, Avika and Milind, Swara and Fahad, Geeta and Pawan, Sudesh and Mamta.

About Hina Khan’s new show

The show throws celebrity couples into these lighthearted challenges, which, for Hina, was a risk. She didn’t know if her body would keep up.

So far, she gets tired more easily, but she’s managing. She’s not picky about what’s next—streaming shows, movies, whatever comes her way. She just doesn’t want a long-term commitment yet. “If they find me worthy enough, then why not,” she shrugs.

And if she had her pick? She wants to play a spy. She’s been binging “Special Ops,” and the idea’s stuck in her head—being part of a spy universe, whether it’s on OTT or in films. She’s putting it out into the world, hoping something clicks.

