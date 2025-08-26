LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Noah Centineo Shocks Fans With Ripped Selfie Ahead Of Street Fighter: 'When Did This Happen?'

Noah Centineo Shocks Fans With Ripped Selfie Ahead Of Street Fighter: ‘When Did This Happen?’

Noah Centineo left fans stunned after revealing a ripped new look for his role as Ken Masters in the live-action Street Fighter. Known for his Netflix rom-com charm, the actor’s drastic transformation marks a bold shift from heartthrob to action hero.

Noah Centineo transforms from rom-com heartthrob to ripped action hero (Pc: Instagram )
Noah Centineo transforms from rom-com heartthrob to ripped action hero (Pc: Instagram )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 26, 2025 17:55:34 IST

The internet is in shock and awe as actor Noah Centineo, known as the lovable heart throb in rom coms on Netflix, posted a bombshell selfie to his Instagram account. The photo, a shirtless mirror picture, shows a completely altered physique: the biceps are enormous, there is a six-pack, and the upper body looks like in an action movie. This radical physical reinvention, and a new blonde hair look, are his work preparing to take the role of Ken Masters in the live action Street Fighter, based on the legendary computer game of the same name.

The road brawler caption was all it took to set fans and celebrities in a frenzy as most of them were asking, when did this happen? questioning of the change of his Peter Kavinsky life, he states.

Noah Centineo Role That Demanded A Change

The actor has shown his commitment in his metamorphosis into Ken Masters who used to be Centineo. Whereas in the past his boyish charm was often the key to the success of his roles, now, this acclaimed martial artist will require heavy physical investment. The Street Fighter since its inception in 1987 has always been imbued with characters whose physiques look as if they have been put together by an overdriven kettle of heat.

Ken masters are no exception. The new look, with his dyed blonde hair slicked back under a black head band, to his toned abs shows that he embodies the challenge of taking to the character with fire. It is more than just a beauty treatment and is an indicator of a possible change in direction of his career to roles that are more physically intensive.



Noah Centineo Rom-Com Star to Action Hero

The Centineo acting career journey is referred to as a girl on the Disney Channel to a Netflix sensation with the single kind of role. His roles in the film with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before incited his image as a smooth-talking, naturally cool guy in the lead.

In fact, his physical appearance, which has been significantly enhanced before playing the role, suffices all the visual necessities and at the same time creates the desired effect of him being a type of actor capable of playing very serious, action-packed parts. Watchers of his film career are now anxiously anticipating the silver-screen introduction of this new and potent form of the star.

Also Read: Is Harry Styles Dating Zoe Kravitz ? Steamy Kiss Caught On Cam Ignites Wild Romance Gossip

Tags: Noah CentineoNoah Centineo Street FighterNoah Centineo transformation

