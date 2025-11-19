LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Celebrities being investigated have responded to the rumors of their involvement. Nora Fatehi categorically rejected the allegations, terming them 'lies' and proclaiming that she does not mingle with people involved in the scandal.

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim Connected Case? (Image Credit: Orry via Instagram)
Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim Connected Case? (Image Credit: Orry via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 19, 2025 22:51:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani, the social media influencer, has been called up by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a huge mephedrone drug case which is worth ₹252 crore. The investigation team said that he is to come to the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit at 10 AM. The case is about a big narcotics racket, and the police are looking through the testimonies and communications to find out if there is any connection between the influencers and the syndicate.

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

The investigation was invigorated when the supposed drug dealer Mohammed Salim Suhail Shaikh, referred to as ‘Lavish,’ was deported from Dubai and subsequently arrested. It is said that during the questioning, Shaikh admitted that he had arranged raves in India and other countries and that mephedrone was supplied for those events. According to police reports, such parties allegedly had the attendance of several public figures, including Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and even Orry.

Celebrities being investigated have responded to the rumors of their involvement. Nora Fatehi categorically rejected the allegations, terming them ‘lies’ and proclaiming that she does not mingle with people involved in the scandal. Shraddha Kapoor’s name has, according to reports, been mentioned in the investigation. However, the police maintain that the probe is still at the first stage and that Orry has not been formally charged he has only been called for interrogation at this point.

Also Read: Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: is orry case related to dawood ibrahimorryOrry AwatramaniOrry dawood ibrahimOrry drug caseOrry newsOrry summoned drug case

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’

Meet India’s Richest Child Actor: 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun Worth ₹10 Crore, Star Of An ₹800-Crore Pan-India Hit

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

‘Karva na Picture’: Pushed, Slapped Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi’s Son Harrassed by Fans for Selfies in Delhi

Anuv Jain Announces First-Ever World Tour: Check Concert Dates, Cities & Ticket Details

LATEST NEWS

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

‘Real Mature Sir, Real Mature’ Gen Z Employee Stands Up To A Toxic Boss, Social Media Sends Support

Why Ajit Doval Met Bangladesh’s NSA In Delhi Amid Sheikh Hasina Extradition Efforts

Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

What Is ‘Sicko Leave’? Viral Request Before Travis Scott Mumbai Concert Leaves Manager Amused, Netizens React

Parliament’s Winter Session To Test India Bloc Amid Bihar Loss, Upcoming State Polls

Two Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri’s Kamalkote Sector, Valley On High Alert

The Alphabet Wall is Flickering Again, But This Time, the Message Leads Millie Bobby Brown to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Cambridge Dictionary Picks ‘Parasocial’ As Word Of The Year: What It Means And Is It Influenced By Taylor Swift?

No Samsung phones, Only iPhones: London Thieves Get Picky, Return ‘Literally Stolen’ Android Phones To Victims

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?
Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?
Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?
Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

QUICK LINKS