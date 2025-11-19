Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani, the social media influencer, has been called up by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with a huge mephedrone drug case which is worth ₹252 crore. The investigation team said that he is to come to the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit at 10 AM. The case is about a big narcotics racket, and the police are looking through the testimonies and communications to find out if there is any connection between the influencers and the syndicate.

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

The investigation was invigorated when the supposed drug dealer Mohammed Salim Suhail Shaikh, referred to as ‘Lavish,’ was deported from Dubai and subsequently arrested. It is said that during the questioning, Shaikh admitted that he had arranged raves in India and other countries and that mephedrone was supplied for those events. According to police reports, such parties allegedly had the attendance of several public figures, including Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and even Orry.

Celebrities being investigated have responded to the rumors of their involvement. Nora Fatehi categorically rejected the allegations, terming them ‘lies’ and proclaiming that she does not mingle with people involved in the scandal. Shraddha Kapoor’s name has, according to reports, been mentioned in the investigation. However, the police maintain that the probe is still at the first stage and that Orry has not been formally charged he has only been called for interrogation at this point.

Also Read: Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case