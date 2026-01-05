LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, triggered online debate after a mid-film disclaimer called Pakistan “not trustworthy.” Added amid comparisons with Dhurandhar, the note split viewers over creative integrity, nationalism, and anti-war messaging.

Ikkis Disclaimer Sparks Debate (Pc: X)
Ikkis Disclaimer Sparks Debate (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 5, 2026 14:26:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

The cinematic world had a sudden transformation this week when Ikkis, a war biopic directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, became the center of a heated debate on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

The movie was released with great expectations on January 1 and right away was compared to the high-energy, nationalist excitement of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While some viewers were arguing about the film’s “soft” anti-war position, a very strong mid-movie disclaimer came to light on social media, which clearly called Pakistan a “not trustworthy” country.

This action, which a lot of people interpreted as a tactical change to please the critics, had the production house in charge of a dispute over the matter of creative integrity and political sentiment.

You Might Be Interested In

Ikkis Patriotism Paradox

A significant bifurcation from the film’s primary storyline is to be found in the accompanying disclaimer that classifies the good deed of a Pakistani brigadier as an “exception” only. Ikkis intended right from the very beginning to represent the 1971 war in the best possible way while still highlighting the fact that the two sides were still human.



However, the textual warning on the screen now clearly shows the viewers that there is a history of Pakistan’s violation of the Geneva Convention. This contradiction indicates a reactionary tactic from the producers, which was probably the result of the phenomenal success at the box office of the more violent, clear-cut military thrillers.

By this move, the warning seems to be the film crew’s way of protecting the film from being labeled as “pro-neighbor,” even if it results in a conflict of moods with the peaceful ambiance of the story.

Ikkis Historical Accountability

The disclaimer expresses clearly the geopolitical situation, referring to unprovoked attacks on Indian civilians and soldiers. It makes it clear that the film shows the specific moment of one person’s bravery but that this should not be interpreted as a general endorsement of the state’s conduct.

Social media users have noticed that the addition was made at a specific time, and they consider that it is to serve as a protective covering in a situation where themes that promote “anti-war” are seldom not scrutinized.

It is not clear whether this note was a last-minute edit or was intentionally a part of the original screening; however, its occurrence does signify that the front-runners are placing the sentiments of the national security above a non-artistic, borderless narrative.

Also Read: Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 2:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Agastya NandadharmendraIkkis controversyIkkis disclaimer

RELATED News

Aaryamann Sethi’s Fiancee Yogita Bihani Gifts Rs 2.12 Lakh Martin & Co. Guitar On His Birthday | Watch Viral Video

Who Was Kannan Pattambi? Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 62, Leaving Film Industry In Mourning

Critics Choice Awards 2026: See Who Dominated The Night With Big Wins – Full Winner List Inside

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

‘They Cannot Do Without Bollywood’: Pakistani Women Dance To Dhurandhar Song ‘Shararat’ At Wedding, Internet Reacts Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

Delhi vs Railways, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Virat Kohli Feature in the January 6 Group D Clash?

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

Who Was Sharada Iyer? Malayalam Singer Chitra Iyer’s Sister Killed In A Freak Accident While Trekking In Oman

Why Supreme Court Denied Bail To Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case – Explained

Share Lock-In Expiry Alert: ₹14,000 Crore From Meesho, Tata, LG, WeWork Hits Market; Traders Gear Up For Volatility This Week

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

RERA Vision Conferred ‘Most Trusted RERA Advisory in Maharashtra’ Award

WATCH: Former Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Gets Into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah

Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast: Here’s Why Afghanistan Took The Same Step In 2021

Confused Between Kia Seltos And Tata Sierra? Here Is A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’
‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’
‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’
‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

QUICK LINKS