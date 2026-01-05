‘Pakistan Not Trustworthy’: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s Ikkis Disclaimer Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Dhurandhar Effect’

The cinematic world had a sudden transformation this week when Ikkis, a war biopic directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, became the center of a heated debate on social media.

The movie was released with great expectations on January 1 and right away was compared to the high-energy, nationalist excitement of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. While some viewers were arguing about the film’s “soft” anti-war position, a very strong mid-movie disclaimer came to light on social media, which clearly called Pakistan a “not trustworthy” country.

This action, which a lot of people interpreted as a tactical change to please the critics, had the production house in charge of a dispute over the matter of creative integrity and political sentiment.

Ikkis Patriotism Paradox

A significant bifurcation from the film’s primary storyline is to be found in the accompanying disclaimer that classifies the good deed of a Pakistani brigadier as an “exception” only. Ikkis intended right from the very beginning to represent the 1971 war in the best possible way while still highlighting the fact that the two sides were still human.

However, the textual warning on the screen now clearly shows the viewers that there is a history of Pakistan’s violation of the Geneva Convention. This contradiction indicates a reactionary tactic from the producers, which was probably the result of the phenomenal success at the box office of the more violent, clear-cut military thrillers.

By this move, the warning seems to be the film crew’s way of protecting the film from being labeled as “pro-neighbor,” even if it results in a conflict of moods with the peaceful ambiance of the story.

Ikkis Historical Accountability

The disclaimer expresses clearly the geopolitical situation, referring to unprovoked attacks on Indian civilians and soldiers. It makes it clear that the film shows the specific moment of one person’s bravery but that this should not be interpreted as a general endorsement of the state’s conduct.

Social media users have noticed that the addition was made at a specific time, and they consider that it is to serve as a protective covering in a situation where themes that promote “anti-war” are seldom not scrutinized.

It is not clear whether this note was a last-minute edit or was intentionally a part of the original screening; however, its occurrence does signify that the front-runners are placing the sentiments of the national security above a non-artistic, borderless narrative.

